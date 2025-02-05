UP: Bus carrying 55 pilgrims to Maha Kumbh hits vehicle on NH-2, eight injured

Eight people were injured after a bus ferrying pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh hit another vehicle on National Highway-2 in the Saini area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday.

Eight people were injured after a bus ferrying pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh hit another vehicle on National Highway-2 in the Saini area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred near the Narsinghpur Kachhua crossing. The driver had allegedly dozed off, causing the bus to hit another vehicle, said Circle Officer (Sirathu) Avdhesh Kumar Vishwakarma, news agency PTI reported.

The bus was ferrying 55 pilgrims from Baghpat to Prayagraj.

The police, after being alerted by locals, rushed to the spot and transported the injured to a trauma centre for treatment.

The bus driver, who was trapped in the steering area, was rescued and admitted to the community health centre in Sirathu, the circle officer said.

The condition of the injured pilgrims, who are yet to be identified, is stable and they will be sent to Prayagraj once they recover, officials said.

An investigation is underway to trace the vehicle hit by the bus, the police said.

