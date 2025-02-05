UP: Bus carrying 55 pilgrims to Maha Kumbh hits vehicle on NH-2, eight injured

Eight people were injured after a bus ferrying pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh hit another vehicle on National Highway-2 in the Saini area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday.

UP: Bus carrying 55 pilgrims to Maha Kumbh hits vehicle on NH-2, eight injured shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 12:57 PM IST

Eight people were injured after a bus ferrying pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh hit another vehicle on National Highway-2 in the Saini area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred near the Narsinghpur Kachhua crossing. The driver had allegedly dozed off, causing the bus to hit another vehicle, said Circle Officer (Sirathu) Avdhesh Kumar Vishwakarma, news agency PTI reported.

The bus was ferrying 55 pilgrims from Baghpat to Prayagraj.

The police, after being alerted by locals, rushed to the spot and transported the injured to a trauma centre for treatment.

The bus driver, who was trapped in the steering area, was rescued and admitted to the community health centre in Sirathu, the circle officer said.

The condition of the injured pilgrims, who are yet to be identified, is stable and they will be sent to Prayagraj once they recover, officials said.

An investigation is underway to trace the vehicle hit by the bus, the police said.

(Image used for representational purposes only)

Also read: PM Modi takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Maha Kumbh, performs Ganga Puja (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR 101 Results february 05 2025 first prize rs 20 crores winning ticket anr

Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR 101 Results TODAY: Who will hit jackpot worth Rs 20 crores?

AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya blows flying kisses at women during Delhi poll campaign, booked (WATCH) shk

AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya blows flying kisses at women during Delhi poll campaign, booked (WATCH)

Delhi Polls: AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal casts vote along with his family, urges voters to choose development dmn

Delhi Polls: Arvind Kejriwal casts vote along with his family, urges voters to choose development (WATCH)

Odisha vigilance seizes Rs 1.5 crore cash in raid linked to Santanu Mohapatra's illegal assets case (WATCH) vkp

Odisha vigilance seizes Rs 1.5 crore cash in raid linked to Santanu Mohapatra's illegal assets case (WATCH)

Techies in tax trouble: Rs 110 crore refund scam uncovered in Hyderabad ddr

Techies in tax trouble: Rs 110 crore refund scam uncovered in Hyderabad

Recent Stories

Celebrity MasterChef: Archana Gautam breaks down after fiery argument with Tejasswi Prakash [WATCH] NTI

Celebrity MasterChef: Archana Gautam breaks down after fiery argument with Tejasswi Prakash [WATCH]

Ive never seen you bat this slowly: Cummins trolls Kohli in Champions Trophy 2025 advertisement (WATCH) HRD

'I've never seen you bat this slowly': Cummins trolls Kohli in Champions Trophy 2025 advertisement (WATCH)

Photos Nora Fatehi 6 trendy blouse designs for sarees lehengas gcw

PHOTOS: Nora Fatehi’s 6 blouse designs for sarees, lehengas

6 books every aspiring leader should read in 2025 iwh

6 books every aspiring leader should read in 2025

Nepal bans 'solo-expeditions' for trekkers on mountains above 8000 metres, including Mount Everest vkp

Nepal bans 'solo-expeditions' for trekkers on mountains above 8000 metres, including Mount Everest

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon