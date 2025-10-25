Speaking to ANI in Ayodhya on Chhath Puja preparations on Friday, Kumar said, “The ghats are being cleaned for Chhath Puja. Arrangements for toilets are being made. An inspection will be conducted in the evening.”

The four-day Chhath Mahaparv begins on Saturday with the sacred ritual of Nahay-Khay, and Ayodhya Municipal Commissioner Jayant Kumar said that extensive arrangements have been made to ensure smooth celebrations and pilgrimages in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Speaking to ANI in Ayodhya on Chhath Puja preparations on Friday, Kumar said, “The ghats are being cleaned for Chhath Puja. Arrangements for toilets are being made. An inspection will be conducted in the evening.”

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Reacting to preparations for the 14 Kosi Parikrama, he said, “The entire route has been inspected. Arrangements for lights and drinking water will be made on the route. The cleaning of rain shelters will be carried out.” Authorities are emphasising cleanliness, safety, and convenience for devotees participating in the festivals, which attract large gatherings from across the country.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways is ensuring a smooth and comfortable festive journey for passengers by operating over 12,000 special trains across the country.

To manage the massive festive rush, holding areas equipped with all passenger amenities have been set up at major stations such as New Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal, Udhna, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and others, a release said.

Railway staff are working around the clock to guide passengers, maintain order, and ensure that everyone reaches home safely to celebrate the festivals with their loved ones. More than 900 special train trips are taking place in the next three days across the country to clear the festival rush.

The railway is now gearing up for the safe and comfortable return journey of passengers after the Chhath Puja festivities. Over 6180 special trains have been notified to facilitate passengers returning to their workplaces after the festival season.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)