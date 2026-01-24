In Moradabad, UP, five Muslim girls face charges under the Anti-Conversion Act for allegedly pressuring a classmate to convert. Meanwhile, SP leader ST Hasan condemned a demolition drive by the MCD near a mosque in Delhi as anti-Muslim.

Case Filed Over Alleged Forced Conversion in UP

A case has been registered against five Muslim girls in Uttar Pradesh under the Anti-Conversion Act for allegedly forcing a classmate to wear a burqa and convert to Islam.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The complaint was filed by the girl's brother, Devesh Chaudhary, at the Bilari Police Station in Moradabad. An FIR was registered under Section 3 and 5 (1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

The complainant claimed that the five girls are from the Muslim community use to attend tuition classes with the victim. They allegedly pressured the girl to wear a burqa and convert to Islam.

The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, aims to prevent forced conversions and penalises coercion, fraud, or deceitful means for conversion; conviction can lead to 5-14 years' imprisonment. Police have started an investigation and are gathering evidence. Further details are awaited as the probe continues with a connection to the case.

SP Leader Slams Delhi Demolition Drive

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader ST Hasan criticised the anti-encroachment drive by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid at Turkman Gate, earlier this month, saying that authorities have "crossed all limits in their animosity towards Muslims." He added that when actions are taken against religious sites connected to people's faith and emotions, public reactions are inevitable.

On Wednesday, ST Hasan told ANI, "This 100-year-old mosque and its shops. When oppression is carried out in the name of encroachment, how long will people refrain from protesting?... If the same action were taken everywhere, people would be patient."

Hasan emphasised that demolition of religious sites, which are closely tied to faith and emotions, inevitably provokes public unrest. "When such actions are taken against religious sites, which are connected to people's emotions and faith, then there will be a reaction to the action...How long will mosques, madrasas, and other things be demolished like this? What if tomorrow they decide to demolish the Jama Masjid in Delhi? There is no proof of its ownership, no written basis for its property. It would also be considered illegal. No map has been approved for it. It would also be considered illegal," he told ANI.

The SP leader accused authorities of displaying "limits-crossing animosity towards Muslims" and urged action against individuals who incited violence during the demolition drive. "They have crossed all limits in their animosity towards Muslims...Action should also be taken against those who incited the violence. If there has been any illegal encroachment, then action should be taken against the officials in whose presence all this happened," he added.

Background of the Demolition

The incident occurred during an anti-encroachment demolition drive conducted by the MCD near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, close to Ramlila Maidan, following directions from the Delhi High Court. According to Delhi Police, the demolition was carried out in the early hours of January 7, after several coordination meetings were held with members of the Aman Committee and other local stakeholders to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incident. (ANI)