Unusual surgery in Bengaluru: 'Sack of marbles' growing on woman's scalp since childhood successfully removed

Doctors in Bengaluru recently performed a unique operation on a woman with a bulging growth on her head that resembled a "sack of marbles." The Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Medical Sciences detailed this "uncommon" condition in the journal Radiology. The 52-year-old woman had been living with the protuberance on her scalp since childhood but had never sought medical help until now. The painless swelling had grown to nearly 6 inches long, 4 inches wide, and almost 5 inches tall.

An MRI scan revealed that the growth resembled a fleshy hair bun on the back of her head. During the surgery to remove the growth, the doctors found it to be filled with fluid, hair, fatty molecules, and balls of keratin with thick outer rims, varying in size.

For those unfamiliar, keratin is a protein that forms the basis for hair, nails, and the outer layer of the skin. The masses found in the growth are known as dermoid cysts, which develop from embryonic cells and can contain hair, teeth, or nerves. While they often appear in the head and neck region, they may also be present in the ovaries or other parts of the body.

Although the exact reason for the development of these congenital orbs is unclear, doctors believe they are generally harmless and painless. However, they can lead to complications such as infections and damage to nearby bones.

In this woman's case, the study did not explain why she waited so long to have the swelling examined, but it was noted that the growth was painless. After the successful removal of the growth, the doctors monitored her progress for six months and found no recurrence of the growth.