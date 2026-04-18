Following the defeat of the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar criticised the opposition, stating 'unity in diversity' is the 'most essential force' for India's progress and that the opposition's job is to insult power.

Following the defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha to tweak women's reservation, senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Saturday criticised the opposition and underlined that "unity in diversity" is the "most essential force" for the progress and development of India.

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RSS leader on 'Unity in Diversity'

Speaking to reporters here, the RSS leader accused the opposition of insulting "those in power". "The opposition's job is to insult those in power, and they always find new ways to do it. But the truth is simple: we are one nation, one society. No caste, no party, no dialect, or behaviour can divide us," Kumar said while highlighting the tremendous diversity of India.

He further said, "The stronger this unity, the faster the country will progress, the stronger it will stand, and the better it will answer its enemies. Unity is the most essential force -- the foundation for development and strength," he added.

Women's Reservation Bill Defeated

The remarks come in the backdrop of the Women's Reservation Bill failing to pass in the Lok Sabha, triggering sharp reactions from leaders across the political spectrum.

Opposition parties in Lok Sabha voted against the Constitution Amendment Bill on Friday. The Lok Sabha took up Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, Delimitation Bill, and Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill together for passing. In the division that took place on the Constitution Amendment Bill following the debate on the three bills, 298 members voted in favour and 230 against.

With Constitution Amendment Bill defeated, the government later said it did not want to pursue the two other linked bills. The bills aimed to take the strength of Lok Sabha from 543 to 816 with 33 per cent reservation for women. The delimitation was to be carried out based on the 2011 census. The government said there will be proportionate increase in seats for all states.

Opposition's Stance

Opposition parties said that they are strongly in favour of women's reservation but were against the Delimitation Bill. They called upon the government to implement the women's reservation in the existing strength of Lok Sabha. (ANI)