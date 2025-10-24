India released a special postage stamp to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the United Nations. S Jaishankar unveiled the commemorative stamp, designed through a nationwide competition that drew over 7.4 lakh entries from school and college students.

Marking the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, India has released a special postage stamp that symbolises global unity and peace. The UN was founded on 24 October 1945, and this year marks eight decades since its creation. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar unveiled the commemorative stamp at a ceremony organised jointly by the Ministry of External Affairs and India Post.

The stamp's release is part of the global celebration of the UN's founding under the theme 'Building Our Future Together.' It honours India's strong role in the UN and its long-standing support for international cooperation and multilateralism.

Design chosen through nationwide student competition

To make the 80th anniversary memorable, India Post organised a national stamp design competition in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs. The contest ran from 1 July to 15 August 2025, inviting creative entries from students of Class 9 to 12 and from art colleges across the country.

The competition's theme 'UN@80 and India's Leadership in Building Our Future through Multilateralism, Global Leadership and Stewardship' encouraged students to express how India contributes to global peace and progress. Participants could use crayons, watercolours, acrylics, or pencil colours to create their artwork on A4-size white sheets.

Massive response from students nationwide

The contest received an enthusiastic response, with nearly 7.4 lakh entries pouring in from schools and colleges all over India. Schools under the CBSE, Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kendriya Vidyalaya, and state boards, along with art institutions, took part in large numbers.

According to Shri Krishna Kumar Yadav, Postmaster General of North Gujarat Region, schools were asked to screen and shortlist up to five of their best designs before uploading them to the MyGov portal between 20 July and 15 August 2025.

Each state’s Chief Postmaster General chaired a committee to evaluate entries at the state level. The top five from each circle were then sent to the Postal Directorate, Ministry of Communications, New Delhi, for final selection. The national-level evaluation was jointly conducted by committees from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Department of Posts.

A platform for creativity and global awareness

Shri Krishna Kumar Yadav described the initiative as more than just a competition. He said that postage stamps are living symbols of a nation’s art, culture, and history - 'small in size but large in meaning.'

He added that this contest allowed young people to think creatively about global issues and India’s role in world affairs. "This competition gives students an opportunity to see themselves as responsible global citizens and express their thoughts on peace, cooperation, and shared progress," Yadav said.

He further explained that such events help develop artistic skills, encourage awareness of social and global issues, and connect students with India’s international vision.

A symbol of India's commitment to multilateralism

India has been an active member of the United Nations since its founding in 1945. The release of this commemorative stamp reflects the country’s dedication to multilateral diplomacy, peacekeeping, and sustainable development.

By involving youth in designing the stamp, India has sent a strong message about shaping the future through creativity, collaboration, and shared responsibility.

The new UN@80 commemorative stamp is more than just a postal symbol, it represents India’s artistic spirit and its commitment to global unity. The massive student participation highlights how India’s young generation views its role in building a peaceful and cooperative world. As the United Nations turns 80, India’s gesture stands as a reminder of its belief in working together for a better future.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's tribute

Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art as United Nations celebrates its 80th anniversary today. He posted on X, "As the United Nations celebrates its 80th anniversary today, I dedicate one of my sand art creations at Puri Beach, India, to honour this milestone of global peace and unity."

