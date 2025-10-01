Mahishasur Mardini Maa Durga was shown slaying 'American Tariff', which was depicted as a demon at a Durga Puja pandal in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

Mahishasur Mardini Maa Durga was shown slaying 'American Tariff', which was depicted as a demon at a Durga Puja pandal in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. Today marks the ninth and last day of the auspicious festival. On the occasion of Maha Navami, devotees of Maa Durga worship Maa Siddhidatri. According to Hindu mythology, Maa Durga is said to have killed the buffalo demon Mahishasura on this day. The tariff theme 'Pandal' comes amid 50 per cent tariffs by the US on Indian goods and 100 per cent tariffs on branded pharmaceutical goods and non-US-made movies.

Earlier today, Devotees flocked in huge numbers to the Alopi Shankari Devi Shakti Peeth Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on the occasion of Maha Navami. The temple also witnessed a large gathering on the auspicious day of Ashtami on Tuesday.

On this day, it is believed that Maa Siddhidatri takes away ignorance from her devotees and grants them knowledge. She also provides direction and energy to planet Ketu and governs it.

Devotees perform different rituals on Navami.

Many perform Kanya Puja/Kanjak on this day. Young and unmarried girls who have not attained puberty are worshipped as Durga in many households. They are invited to houses as their feet are washed and offered prasad.

Some take baths in holy rivers, devotees also perform Sandhi Puja and offer 108 flowers and bilva leaves to Goddess Durga.

Navami is followed by Dussehra, which marks the celebration of good over evil.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur.

Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees. In 2025, Durga Puja begins on September 28 (Shashthi) and concludes on October 2 (Vijayadashami).

