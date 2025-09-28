Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh reported that the recent GST reforms are being widely and unanimously welcomed by all communities in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in areas like Doda.

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 28 (ANI): Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said on Sunday that all communities are widely welcoming the recent GST reforms in the country. He added that he visited a far-flung area of Doda where all Communities live together and no one from any community opposed the GST reforms.

Speaking to the media after attending a programme on GST reforms in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Udhampur, Union Minister Singh said, "Wherever we went to any section of society, we saw happiness there, and since Doda's society is multifaceted, there was no section here that had a different opinion about GST; every section of society is unanimously welcoming it."



Singh said that he also met with shopkeepers and greeted them with flowers (roses) before pasting a sticker inside their shops promoting the GST Reforms. He also spoke with shopkeepers, urging them to promote locally produced indigenous products.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, approved by the Union Government on September 4, came into effect on September 22.

GST 2.0 features two main tax slabs: 5% and 18%, with a 40% compensation cess applied to luxury and sin goods.

The reforms to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure were approved during the 56th meeting of the GST Council earlier this month.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 126th episode of his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', called for citizens to make the upcoming festive season more meaningful by choosing indigenous products.

Highlighting the ongoing "GST Bachat Utsav," he encouraged people to take a pledge to support local goods during their festival shopping.

"In the coming days, festivals and celebrations will be a succession of joys. We do a lot of shopping for every festival. And this time, there's even a 'GST Bachat Utsav' going on," the Prime Minister said.

"You can make your festivals even more special by taking a pledge. If we resolve to celebrate this festival with only indigenous products, you will see the joy of our celebrations increase exponentially," he added. (ANI)

