Union minister CR Paatil takes holy dip in Sangam, reaffirms commitment to clean and free-flowing Ganga

Union Minister CR Paatil pledged to strengthen Ganga conservation during a holy dip at Mahakumbh. He lauded the government's efforts in ensuring cleanliness and urged public cooperation to protect the river from pollution.

Union minister CR Paatil takes holy dip in Sangam, reaffirms commitment to clean and free-flowing Ganga
Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Feb 21, 2025, 7:57 PM IST

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil took a holy dip in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati at the Mahakumbh on Friday. During this spiritual occasion, he pledged to strengthen the Ganga conservation and cleanliness campaign. 

Speaking after the ritual, the minister emphasized that the Ganga is not just a river but a symbol of India’s cultural heritage and spiritual faith. He also lauded the Yogi government’s exceptional arrangements at Mahakumbh, particularly in ensuring cleanliness, a reliable drinking water system, and efficient traffic management. 

Minister Paatil highlighted the government’s unwavering commitment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership to ensuring a clean and uninterrupted Ganga. He underscored the achievements of the 'Namami Gange' mission and informed that over 59 crore devotees, including a significant number of international pilgrims, have taken a sacred dip in the Mahakumbh so far. 

He further detailed the ongoing projects under Namami Gange, including the beautification of hundreds of ghats, the establishment of sewage treatment plants, the purification of industrial waste, and the active involvement of local communities and voluntary organizations in maintaining cleanliness of the Ganga and its tributaries.

Addressing devotees gathered at the Mahakumbh; the Union Minister urged them to take collective responsibility for keeping the Ganga clean. He emphasized the need for behavioral change to protect the river from pollution and appealed to pilgrims not to throw plastic or other waste into the sacred waters.

"It is our shared duty to maintain the purity of the Ganga. Every citizen must contribute to keeping this holy river clean," he stated, calling for public cooperation in government-led cleanliness campaigns.

Describing his experience at the Mahakumbh, Minister CR Paatil expressed that bathing in the sacred waters was not just a religious event but a deeply spiritual experience. He remarked that the Mahakumbh is not just a religious gathering but a grand festival celebrating Indian culture and spirituality.

He said that the government is constantly implementing new schemes to conserve water resources and keep rivers pollution-free, emphasizing that public participation is necessary for these initiatives to succeed.

‘It is our utmost duty to serve Maa Ganga and the government will leave no stone unturned to ensure that this holy river remains clean and uninterrupted,’ he affirmed. 

On this occasion, Uttar Pradesh Water Power Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' were also present.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

ED fines BBC India Rs 3.44 crore for foreign funding violations, penalizes directors ddr

ED fines BBC India Rs 3.44 crore for foreign funding violations, penalizes directors

Indian Army pushes air defence modernisation with 220 successor guns, VSHORADS, QRSAM and more ddr

Indian Army pushes air defence modernization with 220 successor guns, VSHORADS, QRSAM and more

NIA chargesheets two aides of Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dala in terror-gangster case

NIA chargesheets two aides of Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dala in terror-gangster case

Rakhi Sawant reacts to summons over India's Got Latent, asks 'why not focus on solving rape cases?' (WATCH) ddr

'Why not focus on solving rape cases?': Rakhi Sawant after summons over India's Got Latent (WATCH)

Telangana: 2,500 chickens die in Wanaparthy poultry farms due to mysterious disease, probe underway dmn

Telangana: 2,500 chickens die in Wanaparthy poultry farms due to mysterious disease, probe underway

Recent Stories

Putin calls BRICS a platform for social and economic development (WATCH) ddr

Putin calls BRICS a platform for social and economic development (WATCH)

As SEC Prepares To Drop Coinbase Case, Brian Armstrong Quotes Bane From Dark Knight Rises: ‘You Merely Adopted The Dark, I Was Born In It’

As SEC Prepares To Drop Coinbase Case, Brian Armstrong Quotes Bane From Dark Knight Rises: ‘You Merely Adopted The Dark, I Was Born In It’

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: Shami to Shaheen - 6 players to watch out for in high-volatile clash HRD

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: Kohli to Shaheen - 6 players to watch out for in high-volatile clash

ED fines BBC India Rs 3.44 crore for foreign funding violations, penalizes directors ddr

ED fines BBC India Rs 3.44 crore for foreign funding violations, penalizes directors

Retail Traders Are Buying The Crypto Dip — But Not Bitcoin

Retail Traders Are Buying The Crypto Dip — But Not Bitcoin

Recent Videos

Northeast Pulse | What is Jhumur Dance and How Assam is Preparing to Set Guinness World Record?

Northeast Pulse | What is Jhumur Dance and How Assam is Preparing to Set Guinness World Record?

Video Icon
Cuteness Overload! Kartik Aaryan's FUN Moments with His Pet Dog #puppyvideos

Cuteness Overload! Kartik Aaryan's FUN Moments with His Pet Dog #puppyvideos

Video Icon
KIIT Students Get SURPRISING Support From Police Commissioner!

KIIT Students Get SURPRISING Support From Police Commissioner!

Video Icon
World Pulse | Young Adults Flock to London's Two-Hour 'Digital Detox', 'Offline' Nights

World Pulse | Young Adults Flock to London's Two-Hour 'Digital Detox', 'Offline' Nights

Video Icon
End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

Video Icon