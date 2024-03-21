Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Union minister and RPI leader Ramdas Athawale meets with road accident in Maharashtra's Satara

    According to authorities, the car in which Athawale was traveling collided with a container due to sudden braking. This collision resulted in damage to the front bumper of the car.

    Union minister and RPI leader Ramdas Athawale meets with road accident in Maharashtra's Satara gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 7:15 PM IST

    Republican Party of India (A) and MoS Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Thursday met with an accident at Wai, Satara.  According to authorities, the car in which Athawale was traveling collided with a container due to sudden braking. This collision resulted in damage to the front bumper of the car. No one was injured in the accident. 

    Samir Sheikh, Satara SP, confirmed that there were no injuries reported from the accident. Athawale himself was unharmed and continued his journey to Mumbai.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2024, 7:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING Delhi CM Kejriwal moves SC after HC denied protection from coercive action in ED case snt

    Delhi CM Kejriwal moves SC against HC order denying him protection from coercive action in ED case

    ED team reaches Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence for questioning (WATCH) snt

    Excise policy case: ED conducts searches at Delhi CM Kejriwal's residence, serves summons (WATCH)

    ECI makes public details of electoral bonds submitted by SBI; here's how to access it gcw

    ECI makes public details of electoral bonds submitted by SBI; here's how to access it

    Kerala: Lesbian couple from Malappuram moves HC against conversion therapy by parents anr

    Kerala: Lesbian couple moves HC over conversion therapy by parents

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP releases 3rd list of candidates, Annamalai to contest from Coimbatore; Full list gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP names ex-Governor Soundarajan, L Murugan, Annamalai in 3rd list; SEE FULL LIST

    Recent Stories

    BREAKING Delhi CM Kejriwal moves SC after HC denied protection from coercive action in ED case snt

    Delhi CM Kejriwal moves SC against HC order denying him protection from coercive action in ED case

    football ISL 2023-24: Slovakian attacker Jakub Vojtus 'delighted' to join Mumbai City FC, hopes to score goals snt

    ISL 2023-24: Slovakian attacker Jakub Vojtus 'delighted' to join Mumbai City FC, hopes to score goals

    ED team reaches Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence for questioning (WATCH) snt

    Excise policy case: ED conducts searches at Delhi CM Kejriwal's residence, serves summons (WATCH)

    Legendary boxer MC Mary Kom to be India's Chef de Mission at Paris Olympics 2024 snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Mary Kom appointed India's Chef de Mission, Sharath Kamal to be flag bearer

    Crew actor Kareena Kapoor feels younger son Jeh is more like her; Taimur has Saif's sense of humor ATG

    Crew actor Kareena Kapoor feels younger son Jeh is more like her; Taimur has Saif's sense of humor

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon