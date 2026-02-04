Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa praised the Union Budget 2026-27, saying it will empower everyone. He noted plans to double farmers' income with AI, build girls' hostels, support MSMEs, and construct new rail corridors for a developed India.

Delhi Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, on Thursday, hailed the Union Budget 2026-27, saying that it will empower every section of society.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He underlined that every sector, ranging from farmers to businessmen, will benefit from the Union Budget 2026, which will lead the nation towards the dream of "Viksit Bharat" by 2047. "This budget will work to advance every section of society, empower it. Whether it be farmers, labourers, women, youth, old-aged people, or businessmen, this budget will help realise the dream of a developed India. It signifies the farsighted vision of our government." he stated.

Focus on Farmers' Welfare

Sirsa said that the budget will double the income of Indian farmers. The government has set aside Rs. 100 crore for a customised AI tool, which will significantly help farmers in getting real-time advisory. "This budget will double the income of farmers. The Indian government has set aside Rs. 100 crore for the first time to help the farmers through the 'Bharat Vistar' AI tool. The farmers of India will get an AI-powered digital platform. It will be customised and will play a major role in providing real-time advisory to the farmers. The Indian Prime Minister and Finance Minister are working towards doubling the income of the farmers, and it has brought a lot of solutions in the budget," he stated.

Empowerment for Women

Sirsa highlighted that the government has allocated Rs. 10,000 crore for the construction of girls hostels in every city. Along with this, Rs. 5 lakh crore has been allocated for several schemes that will further strengthen self-help groups. "This budget is also for the women. A girls' hostel will be opened in every city for women. Rs 10,000 crores have been allocated for this. Skill training centres will be opened for women, which will make them even more self-reliant. Many schemes for which Rs. 5 lakh crore has been allotted will further strengthen the self-help groups. A market has been established for women under the name of SHE-MART, Self-Help Entrepreneurs Mart. The Lakpati Didi 2.0 scheme has also been brought forward. This is also a women-oriented budget." he said.

Infrastructure and Connectivity Boost

Further, the Delhi Minister stated that seven high-speed rail corridors will be constructed in Yatayad and Delhi. He underlined that the Delhi-Banaras Corridor has been announced, which will also help tackle the problem of carbon emissions. "7 high-speed rail corridors will be constructed in Yatayad and Delhi. The Delhi-Banaras Corridor has also been announced. This will not only strengthen connectivity but will also benefit us a lot in terms of carbon emissions. Because Delhi also has to reduce pollution. This will also benefit us a lot. The Buddhist Circuit Corridor has been opened for the North-East states..." he said.

Support for Business and MSMEs

Speaking on the businessmen and traders, he said that they too will benefit from the Union Budget 2026-27 as Rs. 10,000 crores have been brought for MSMEs, which will allow discounted bills for MSMEs for the first time. "A lot of relief has been given to our traders. For traders and small businessmen, a growth fund of Rs. 10,000 crores has been brought for MSMEs. MSMEs will be able to get credit under this growth fund. Their bills and invoices will be able to be discounted. This will be the first time that the government has brought a bill discounting scheme for MSMEs. This will be a huge contribution for their business..." he said. (ANI)