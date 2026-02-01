Union Minister JP Nadda praised the Union Budget 2026-27 as 'visionary,' highlighting its special focus on mental health. He lauded the budget for aiming to boost economic development and establish India as a major economic power.

Union Minister JP Nadda on Sunday called the Union Budget 2026-27 "visionary," underlining that it has a special focus on mental health and combating mental illness. Nadda praised Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on presenting the Union Budget for the ninth consecutive time, saying that it aims to direct the nation to economic development and stability.

"The Union Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a visionary budget that aims to give a new direction to the pace of the country's economic development, committed to the goal of a welfare-oriented and developed India..." he said.

'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Budget' for Youth Power

Nadda said that the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Budget," which is focused on the youth of the country, will take the nation to become one of the world's largest economic powers.

"This is an all-inclusive and comprehensive budget that will contribute to establishing India as one of the world's largest economic powers. This is a budget for the youth power of the country. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to PM Modi, FM Nirmala Sitharaman, and their entire team for this historic Atmanirbhar Bharat budget..." he added.

Increased Funding for Healthcare Sector

The Union Minister stressed that the centre is committed to making the healthcare sector more affordable, highlighting that over Rs. 1.5 lakh crore of funding has been allocated towards the healthcare sector, which is at least 9 per cent more than the previous year.

"The government's commitment to making healthcare services accessible to every citizen is evident from the fact that the budget for the health sector has increased by 176 per cent in the last 12 years. This year's allocation of over Rs. 1.5 lakh crore for the health sector is approximately 9 per cent more than last year's budget. This budget places a special focus on mental health and combating mental illness, which is a welcome step..." he stated.

New Institutes and Upgrades

"The upgradation of the Central Institute of Psychiatry in Ranchi and Tezpur, and the announcement of the establishment of a new NIMHANS in North India are commendable. The establishment of the World Health Organisation Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar is a matter of pride for every Indian..." he added.

Budget's Broader Focus and 'Developed India 2047' Goal

Earlier today, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth consecutive Union Budget in the Lok Sabha The budget focuses on increasing farmers' income, providing employment to youth, promoting MSMEs and startups, empowering women, providing relief to the middle class, and ensuring social security for senior citizens, thereby benefiting every section of society.

The provisions made in sectors such as healthcare, services, manufacturing, semiconductors, textiles, pharma, digital governance, education, and skill development will strengthen India's global competitiveness and help achieve the goal of "Developed India 2047." (ANI)