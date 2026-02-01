Congress' Jairam Ramesh called the Union Budget 2026-27 'insipid' and opaque. FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget focused on 'Yuvashakti', proposing seven high-speed rail corridors and a push for eco-tourism.

Congress Slams Budget as 'Insipid' and Lacking Transparency

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has criticised the Union Budget 2026-27, describing it as "completely insipid." In a post on X, Ramesh noted several issues with the budget, including a lack of transparency, and stated that the budget couldn't live up to the hype. He noted that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not clarify budget allocations for several major programs in her speech. "Although the documents still need to be studied in detail, it became clear just 90 minutes later that, compared to the heavy atmosphere that had been built around the 2026/27 budget, it fell far short. It turned out to be completely insipid. The speech was not transparent either, as it provided no clear information regarding budget allocations for major programs and schemes," the Congress leader wrote in the post.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

FM Sitharaman Unveils Budget Focused on 'Yuvashakti'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in Lok Sabha, her ninth consecutive Union Budget. Asserting that the Union Budget 2026-27 is driven by "Yuvashakti" and based on "three kartavyas," Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposed seven high-speed rail corridors, new dedicated freight corridors, and the operationalisation of 20 national waterways over the next five years as part of the Union Budget.

Major Push for High-Speed Rail

The Union Budget has outlined a major push for environmentally sustainable passenger transport, proposing the development of seven high-speed rail corridors across key urban and economic centres. These corridors will act as growth connectors, cutting travel time, reducing emissions, and supporting regional development. The proposed routes include Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Varanasi, and Varanasi-Siliguri. Together, they will link India's financial hubs, technology centres, manufacturing clusters, and emerging cities through faster, cleaner mobility. "In order to promote environmentally sustainable passenger systems, we will develop seven high-speed rail corridors between cities as growth connectors, namely Mumbai to Pune, Pune to Hyderabad, Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Hyderabad to Chennai, and Chennai to Bengaluru. Delhi to Varanasi, Varanasi to Siliguri," the FM said.

Focus on Eco-Tourism and Sustainable Travel

The Budget also highlighted eco-tourism and nature-based travel. The Finance Minister said, "India has the potential and opportunity to offer world-class trekking and hiking experience." The government will develop sustainable mountain trails in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, as well as in Araku Valley in the Eastern Ghats and Pudigai Malai in the Western Ghats. (ANI)