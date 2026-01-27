Indian Union Budget speeches have varied significantly in length. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds the record for the longest speech, speaking for 2 hours and 42 minutes in 2020.

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present the Union Budget on February 1, 2026, a rare occasion as it falls on a Sunday, curiosity around Budget-day traditions and past records has resurfaced. Among them are some fascinating facts about the longest and shortest Budget speeches in India's parliamentary history.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Nirmala Sitharaman's Record-Breaking Marathon Speech

The record for the longest Budget speech ever delivered belongs to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman herself. While presenting the Union Budget 2020 on February 1, she spoke continuously for an extraordinary 2 hours and 42 minutes. The speech began at 11 am and stretched well into the afternoon.

The address was so lengthy that towards the end, with only two pages remaining, Sitharaman reportedly felt unwell. The remaining portion of the speech was then read out by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. With this, she not only set a historic record but also surpassed her own 2019 Budget speech, which had already been the longest at the time.

In contrast, her Budget speech in 2025 was significantly shorter, lasting 1 hour and 14 minutes.

Jaswant Singh and Arun Jaitley Among the Longest Speakers

Before Sitharaman, the distinction for one of the longest Budget speeches belonged to former Finance Minister Jaswant Singh. In 2003, Singh spoke for 2 hours and 13 minutes while presenting the Budget, placing his address among the longest in Indian history.

Another notable long Budget speech was delivered by Arun Jaitley in 2014. During his first Budget as Finance Minister, Jaitley spoke for approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes, making it one of the most detailed Budget presentations of the time.

The Shortest Budget Speech in Indian History

While some Finance Ministers spoke at length, the shortest Budget speech tells a very different story. In 1977, Hirubhai Mulljibhai Patel, who served as Finance Minister in Morarji Desai's cabinet, delivered the briefest Budget speech ever, just about 800 words.

According to reports, Patel kept his speech short as the previous government had already completed most fiscal calculations. With very little time left before March 31 to meet constitutional requirements, he opted for a concise Vote on Account.