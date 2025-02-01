Union Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman charts path for growth, development and economic strength

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025-26, emphasizing economic growth, inclusive development, and household empowerment. She highlighted India's strong economic foundation, structural reforms, and vision for ‘Viksit Bharat,’ focusing on poverty eradication, education, healthcare, employment, women's participation, and agricultural strength.

The Finance Minister highlighted the government's vision of 'Sabka Vikas' (Development for All), aiming for balanced growth across all regions. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government aims to unlock India's full potential and enhance its global standing. She emphasized that India's economy remains the fastest-growing among all major global economies, and the development track record of the past 10 years, along with structural reforms, has drawn global attention. Confidence in India's capability and potential has only grown in this period, and the government sees the next five years as a unique opportunity to realize 'Sabka Vikas' while stimulating balanced growth across all regions.

Quoting renowned Telugu poet and playwright Gurajada Apparao, the minister emphasized that a country is not just its land but its people. With this philosophy in mind, the government's vision for 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) includes eradicating poverty, ensuring 100% quality education for children, providing affordable and comprehensive healthcare, developing a skilled workforce with meaningful employment, increasing women's participation in the economy to 70%, and strengthening India's agricultural sector to make it the "food basket of the world."

The budget sets a clear path for India's growth, focusing on economic empowerment, industrial progress, and societal well-being. With a strong track record and ambitious targets, the government is determined to drive the nation toward greater prosperity in the coming years.

