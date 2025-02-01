Union Budget 2025: FM says 36 life saving drugs fully exempted from basic custom duty

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2025-26, announced significant customs duty exemptions to make lifesaving medicines more affordable.

Union Budget 2025: FM says 36 life saving drugs fully exempted custom duties, cost medical equip to be reduced shk
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2025-26, announced significant customs duty exemptions to make lifesaving medicines more affordable. Cost of medical equipments and many cancer drugs to be reduced. A total of 36 lifesaving drugs and medicines will now be fully exempted from Basic Customs Duty, reducing costs for patients reliant on critical treatments.

To provide relief to patients, especially those suffering from cancer and rare disease, I propose 36 life saving drugs in fully exempted custom duties, said FM.

Additionally, 6 more lifesaving medicines will attract a concessional customs duty of 5%, making essential therapies more accessible.

To further support healthcare affordability, 37 more medicines and 13 new patient assistance programs will also be fully exempted from Basic Customs Duty, specifically when these medicines are supplied free of cost to patients.

These measures are aimed at easing the financial burden on patients and improving access to essential healthcare treatments.

