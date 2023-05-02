Unable to pay for security cover, 2008 Bengaluru blast case accused Abdul Madani drops Kerala trip

Madani stated that he was unable to pay the excessive sum and that doing so would be unwise.

The Karnataka Police, who are still keeping an eye on Madani, sought Rs 60 lakh as payment for the cost of their agents travelling with him to Kerala. Madani highlighted that even if someone is willing to pay for his travel, the denial of justice cannot be permitted. Allowing such a precedent to be established would only make many of the current social problems worse. Therefore, he declared that he cannot accept the high cost of security demanded by the Karnataka police for his travel to Kerala and wouldn't make the trip under these conditions.

In response to the Supreme Court's ruling, he declared that he will talk with his attorneys about taking more legal action. The maximum loss from health issues, he said, is death, and even in the face of death, he wished to be known as someone who spoke up for justice.

Madani further revealed that despite his personal health concerns, he still petitioned to fly to Kerala because he wanted to visit his ailing father. He clarified that his voice was not one of defiance but rather that of someone who has experienced the sorrow of injustice.

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Madani's plea against the Karnataka government's demand for Rs 56.63 lakh as expense for his security during his visit to Kerala.

The 2008 Bengaluru bombing accused Madani is currently out on bail. Due to bail requirements, he is unable to leave Bengaluru. He had asked the Supreme Court to order the Karnataka government to lower its demand for security protection, which had initially been set at Rs. 20.23 lakh per month for protection for 20 police officers who would accompany him.

