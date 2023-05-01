Supreme Court directs Bengaluru blast accused Abdul Madani to pay for his own security

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    He had approached the apex court after Karnataka Police demanded Rs 60 lakh for covering security expenses during his Kerala visit. 

    First Published May 1, 2023, 5:36 PM IST

    New Delhi: In a backlash to the 2008 Bengaluru blast case accused Abdul Nasser Madani, the Supreme Court approved the Karnataka police demand to pay Rs 60 lakh for his security expenses. 

    He had approached the apex court after Karnataka Police demanded Rs 60 lakh for covering security expenses during his Kerala visit. Despite getting permission to come to Kerala, it was a challenge for Madani to bear the expenses. 

    When the top court gave relaxation to his bail restrictions, it was made clear that Madani will have to bear all the expenses for his security to be provided by the Karnataka Police. 

    A committee was then formed by the Karnataka Police to evaluate the security. A team led by SP Yathish Chandra traveled to Kerala and verified the cost. The committee issued a report stating that 20 lakhs were needed for security costs. Madani emphasised that this sum of money could not be paid on a regular basis. For Madani's stay in Kerala, the Karnataka police demanded a total of Rs 55 lakh. 

    Senior attorney Kapil Sibal, who represented Madani, emphasised that the previous time, his protection in Kerala was just Rs 1.18 lakh. In such a situation, Rs 20 lakh is a significant sum, according to Kapil Sibal. A six-person committee calculated the expense of security. Madani provided details on visiting ten locations. The Karnataka Police stated that it is impractical to figure out the cost of protection as it was done previously. 

    According to Kapil Sibal, he is just visiting three locations rather than ten. However, the petition was denied after the court carefully reviewed the police's supporting documentation.

    Earlier, the Karnataka police stated that the accused will be escorted by 20 security personnel till July 8. The enormous amount was calculated by including meals, accommodation, air travel expenses, and special permission for them to go by air. However, Madani's family asserted that they are currently unable to handle such a significant sum. 

    Madani's bail restrictions were relaxed by the Supreme Court on April 17, allowing him to travel to Kerala and receive Ayurvedic treatment there until July 8.

