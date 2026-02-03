Rajasthan Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has issued a “leave India” notice to two British tourists after they were found pasting politically charged stickers across public spaces in Pushkar.

Rajasthan Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has issued a “leave India” notice to two British tourists after they were found pasting politically charged stickers across public spaces in Pushkar. The stickers with slogans, “Free Palestine, Boycott Israel,” were spotted in multiple public areas on January 21, prompting local authorities to alert the CID. A special team was deployed to probe the incident.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The investigation concluded that the display of such messages not only risked disturbing local sensitivities but also amounted to a breach of visa norms. The two tourists were identified as Lewis Gabriel Dee (36) and Anueshi Emma Christine (36), both of whom had entered India on tourist visas.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (CID) Rajesh Meena said, “Engaging in activities that disrespect other nations while on Indian soil is a clear violation of visa rules." He added that under the Immigration and Foreigners Act of 2025, the CID issued formal notices directing both individuals to leave the country immediately.

Pushkar attracts nearly 10,000 to 11,000 Israeli tourists annually, with around 2,000 currently staying in the town. Many Israeli visitors frequent establishments linked to the Chabad community, making Pushkar a well-known destination among Israeli travellers.

Officials confirmed that no formal complaints have been lodged by Israeli tourists so far. However, following the CID’s intervention, all stickers were removed from public places, and heightened checks were carried out in areas commonly visited by Israeli nationals to prevent further incidents.