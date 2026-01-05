Ujjain Municipal Corporation demolished an illegal G+3 building near Mahakal Chowk. The structure was built without permission despite a notice being served. Police were deployed during the demolition to maintain law and order and manage traffic.

A team of Municipal Corporation on Monday carried out a demolition drive against an illegal construction built near Mahakal Chowk in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, an official said. It was a G+3 structure (Ground along with three floors) and built without taking necessary permissions from the authority. A notice was also served but it was set aside as a result of which it was razed down, the official added.

Official Explains Rationale Behind Demolition

Ujjain Municipal Corporation's Assistant Commissioner, Deepak Sharma told ANI, "We have served a notice in the name of Noor Jahan, wife of Ghulam Mohammad, not to build a structure without obtaining permissions located near Mahakal Chowk. But they moved towards the court and the court did not grant a stay on it. Still they did not stop the construction work, therefore, action is being taken to remove the illegal construction with the help of police administration and Municipal Corporation. The G+3 structure was built here without taking any permission. Therefore, the entire structure was being demolished."

Police Deployed to Maintain Order

Meanwhile, a team of police personnel was present at the site to maintain law and order, and route diversions were implemented to ensure smooth traffic flow. Mahakal police station in charge, Gagan Badal told ANI, "There was an illegal structure and it is being removed by the municipal corporation. A team of police is also deployed here to maintain the law and order. Road diversions have also been made to keep traffic smooth. Around 25 police personnel have been deployed at the site."

Previous Demolition Drive in the Area

Earlier in August last year, an illegal structure near the Mahakaleshwar temple was demolished in a joint drive carried out by the Ujjain Development Authority, Municipal Corporation and the police. The anti-encroachment drive was carried out then in Begum Bagh locality under the jurisdiction of Mahakal police station. A large police force and Ujjain Municipal Corporation staff were deployed to maintain law and order during the demolition action. (ANI)