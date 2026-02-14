Udyog Bhawan Metro Station in Delhi is now Seva Teerth, following the renaming of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) by PM Modi. The move is part of India's journey towards a 'Viksit Bharat', shedding traces of a colonial mindset.

The Udyog Bhawan Metro Station in the national capital has now been renamed as Seva Teerth on Saturday. The renaming of the station comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the new names for the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), now known as Seva teerth. The station is part of the Delhi metro's Yellow line, beside the Lok Kalyan Marg metro station, giving easy public transport access to lakhs of people across the national capital.

PM Modi Hails New Beginning

While inaugurating the Seva Teerth (PMO) and Kartavya Bhavan-1 and 2 on Friday, the Prime Minister said that a new history is being made and the day has become a witness to a new beginning in India's development journey. He said that as the country moves towards a Viksit Bharat, it is vital that India sheds every trace of a colonial mindset. The Prime Minister emphasised that in the scriptures, Vijaya Ekadashi has held great significance, as the resolve taken on this day always leads to victory. He said that with the resolve of a developed India, all are entering the Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan. He underlined that the divine blessings for victory in this goal are with them. He extended congratulations to everyone, including the PMO team, the Cabinet Secretariat, and employees of various departments, on Seva Teerth and the new buildings. He expressed gratitude to all engineers and worker colleagues associated with their construction.

Rajnath Singh on 'Seva Teerth'

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Seva Teerth is a symbol of unwavering commitment to public welfare and has reshaped the spirit of service and duty. Taking it to X, he wrote, "In the direction of giving the highest place to public service in Indian democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played a significant role. Modi has given a new identity to the spirit of service, duty, and dedication by inaugurating the new Prime Minister's Office 'Seva Teerth' along with Kartavya Bhawan-1 and 2."

Further, the Defence Minister said that the "Seva Teerth" speaks of public welfare, development, and a self-reliant nation. "For the past 11 years, Modi has been engaged in a campaign to change the mentality of slavery, and this 'Seva Tirth' is an effective symbol of his resolve. This 'Seva Teerth' is a symbol of an unwavering commitment to public welfare. While ensuring the reach of development and public welfare to every citizen, these buildings will prove to be a decisive milestone in the construction of a developed and self-reliant India," he wrote.

New Complexes to House PMO, Key Ministries

Seva Teerth houses the Prime Minister's Office, the National Security Council Secretariat, and the Cabinet Secretariat, all of which were previously located across different locations.

Kartavya Bhavan-1 and 2 accommodate several key ministries, including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers and Ministry of Tribal Affairs. (ANI)