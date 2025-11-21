Malpe police arrested two men, Rohit and Santri, for leaking confidential information about an Indian Navy vessel from the Udupi Cochin Shipyard. The accused shared classified data for money, posing a threat to national security.

Malpe police arrested two individuals on Friday for allegedly leaking information about an Indian Navy vessel from the Udupi Cochin Shipyard, according to police officials. The security breach was reported by the Udupi Cochin Shipyard, which is managed by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, after which an investigation was launched and an FIR registered.

Details of the Accused and Breach

According to authorities, the two accused, identified as Rohit (29) and Santri (37) shared information with unauthorised individuals and posed a significant threat to the nation's sovereignty, unity, and internal security. Rohit had earlier held a position at Cochin Shipyard in Kochi, Kerala and allegedly disseminated confidential ship identification numbers and other classified data through whatsapp, receiving illicit compensation for the same.

Both the accused, Rohit and Santri from Uttar Pradesh, were presented before the court and have been remanded to judicial custody till December 3, pending further investigation. "Authorities believe that even after relocating to Malpe, Rohit continued to receive sensitive information from an associate in Kochi. He is accused of subsequently sharing this information with unauthorised individuals, thereby posing a significant threat to the nation's sovereignty, unity, and internal security," according to an official statement.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

The investigation was initiated following a formal complaint filed by the Chief Executive Officer of Udupi Cochin Shipyard, Malpe, with case being registered at Malpe Police Station (Crime No. 128/2025) under Section 152 (acts endangering sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

A special police team, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police for Karkala Subdivision, Harsha Priyamvada, IPS, and including PSI Anil Kumar D, ASI Harish, and PC Ravi Jadhav, carried out the arrests.

The authorities are continuing to investigate the full extent of the information compromised and the potential ramifications for national security. (ANI)