DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin demands the immediate arrest of TVK MLA Arul Vignesh and a CBI probe regarding sexual harassment allegations against an IAS officer, criticizing Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for the lack of government action.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 26 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition and DMK Deputy General Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin has demanded the immediate arrest of TVK MLA Arul Vignesh over allegations of sexual harassment involving a woman IAS officer. He has also sought the transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for an impartial investigation. A complaint was submitted to the Director General of Police (DGP) on Wednesday, seeking action against Kallakurichi MLA Vignesh, Stalin said. He alleged that since the TVK government came to power six months ago, several sexual harassment cases involving TVK functionaries had surfaced. Despite repeated complaints, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had failed to take appropriate action.

Stalin said he had expected the Chief Minister to take action after the complaint was lodged with the DGP against Vignesh over the sexual harassment allegations. However, he alleged that instead of acting on the complaint, the government approached the court seeking the removal of his media interview on the issue. "After we lodged a complaint with the DGP against the Kallakurichi MLA over the sexual harassment allegations yesterday, I thought at least now the Chief Minister would wake up and take action on the issue. However, instead of acting on the complaint, they have approached the court seeking the removal of the interview I gave to the media. I can understand that the Chief Minister has still not woken up to the seriousness of the issue," Stalin said. He further alleged that the lack of action by Vijay was contributing to the deterioration of the law and order situation in the state. "Due to the lack of action by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, the law and order situation in the state is deteriorating," he said. Expressing a lack of confidence in the TVK government’s handling of the matter, Stalin demanded an impartial investigation by the CBI and the immediate arrest of the MLA. "MLA Arul Vignesh’s case should be transferred to the CBI for an impartial investigation. He should be arrested immediately over the alleged sexual harassment of a woman IAS officer," Stalin said. (ANI)