DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin, campaigning in Tiruchirappalli, dismissed TVK chief Vijay's political entry, calling him a temporary 'festival attraction.' He contrasted this with DMK's year-round public connection and also targeted AIADMK's EPS.

Stalin Mocks Vijay's Political Entry, Slams AIADMK

The political heat in Tamil Nadu reached a boiling point as Deputy Chief Minister and DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin launched a scathing attack on Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay, comparing his political entry to a fleeting roadside spectacle. Campaigning for DMK incumbent Inigo Irudayaraj in the high-stakes Tiruchirappalli (East) constituency, Stalin dismissed the challenge posed by the TVK chief, calling him a "festival attraction."

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"Such figures are a temporary 'festival attraction,' like decorative replicas of the Taj Mahal or Eiffel Tower, which draw crowds briefly but are dismantled once the event ends," Stalin remarked. Without naming Vijay directly, the Deputy CM questioned the political commitment of newcomers, asserting that DMK leaders remain "connected with the public throughout the year," unlike those who emerge only during election cycles. He also took a sharp dig at AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, accusing him of political opportunism and aligning with the BJP-led Union Government. The DMK leader alleged that Palaniswami lacked independent political standing and criticised his leadership style, stating that the upcoming election was not merely a political contest but a larger ideological battle between Tamil Nadu's interests and external influence.

DMK's Campaign Pitch in Tiruchirappalli

While campaigning for DMK incumbent Inigo Irudayaraj, from Tirucirappalli (east), Stalin began by expressing his heartfelt gratitude to the people for their warm, enthusiastic, and affectionate reception. He described Irudayaraj as a "dedicated representative who has earned the trust and affection of the party leadership." He stated that the overwhelming response from the public clearly indicated that the victory of the candidate had already been assured.

Development Record and Future Promises

Highlighting the development activities undertaken in the area during the DMK tenure, Stalin mentioned the Kamarajar Library project being developed at a cost of ₹300 crore, Concrete road infrastructure in a 6-acre market area, ongoing construction in market areas, distributing land papers to around 3,000 families, and installing the statue of actor Sivaji Ganesan.

The Dy CM further promised not to relocate the Gandhi market area, construct a flyover, expand the market, and provide cold storage facilities, among others.

Minority Welfare Initiatives

Talking about minority welfare initiatives, the DMK leader said that the state government has shown consistent support for the Christian community, has given permanent minority status Certificates for educational institutions, has given Rs 10 crore for church renovations, and has also provided support for anyone going to Jerusalem.

Triangular Contest in Tiruchirappalli (East)

The Tiruchirappalli (east) constituency is set to see incumbent Indigo S Irudayaraj looking to retain his seat against TVK's own chief, Vijay. This is the first time Vijay is contesting the assembly election, putting a new dimension to the polls, having worked as an actor before. AIADMK has fielded G Rajasekaran from the seat. Tamil Nadu polls are scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)