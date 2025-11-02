TN Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin responded to Ajith on the Karur stampede, noting a CBI probe. He opposed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), alleging it's a move to capture power, and also flagged off the Chennai Runs 2025 marathon.

Udhayanidhi on Karur stampede

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday responded to actor Ajith Kumar's statement regarding the Karur stampede, stating that the issue is currently under investigation by the CBI and therefore, he would refrain from commenting on it. "The Karur stampede issue is under CBI investigation. So, I did not want to comment on it... Everybody is responsible for it. But people have to think about the person who is most responsible..." Udhayanidhi told ANI.

The Deputy CM's remarks come after actor Ajith Kumar made a statement on the Karur stampede incident. While speaking to an entertainment media outlet, Ajith said, "That individual (Vijay) alone is not responsible; we are all responsible for it, and I think even the media has a part to play in this. Today I think we have become a society that's so obsessed with gathering a crowd to show your crowd. All this has to end."

Opposition to Special Intensive Revision

Udhayanidhi Stalin also expressed his party's opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), following the announcement of the second phase of SIR covering 12 states and union territories, alleging that it was being used to capture power in the state. He further stated that Chief Minister MK Stalin has convened an all-party meeting to discuss the issue, inviting leaders from all parties.

While speaking to ANI, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "We have continuously opposed this SIR... We have seen what they have done in the Bihar elections... The Supreme Court has also made some decisions... Given the upcoming elections in the next 3-4 months, we think it's done intentionally to capture power in Tamil Nadu. Today, our Chief Minister has convened an all-party meeting, and he has extended invitations to all party leaders. Let them come and share their views, and our leader will make a very good decision."

Dy CM flags off Chennai Runs 2025

Earlier today, Udhayanidhi flagged off the MRT1 Chargebee Chennai Runs 2025 marathon, one of the city's most significant community fitness events, from the iconic Napier Bridge. Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan graced the occasion as the chief guest and will present the awards to the winners during the closing ceremony later in the day.

This is the fourth edition of the MRT1-organised marathon in Chennai. Organised by the Madras Round Table 1 (MRT1), the marathon drew over 10,000 participants, including professional runners, fitness enthusiasts, and citizens from across the city.

The Chennai Runs 2025 marathon started at Napier Bridge and is scheduled to end at Island Grounds. The event comprises a total of four categories, featuring 21.1-kilometre and 10-kilometre timed events, as well as five-kilometre and three-kilometre events in both timed and non-timed categories.

Before flagging off the run and interacting with the runners, the Dy CM was seen encouraging the runners to keep moving forward and acknowledged the support of the volunteers and the police officials, which made the run possible. The organisation also aims to encourage active and responsible citizenship by fostering the highest ideals in business, professional, and civic traditions. (ANI)