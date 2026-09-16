A workshop under the PM Vishwakarma scheme in Udhampur, J&K, is empowering traditional workers. Beneficiaries expressed gratitude for skill training, financial aid, and modern tools, which are enhancing their livelihood and preserving local crafts.

A training programme and workshop under the PM Vishwakarma scheme was held for local workers in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, aimed at boosting traditional skills and enhancing livelihood opportunities for individuals engaged in various trades.

Beneficiaries Express Gratitude

Mushtaq, a resident undergoing training under the scheme, said he had already completed an initial phase of training and was now attending an advanced course.

He also said, "I am undergoing training under the PM Vishwakarma scheme. I had earlier completed the five-day training and received the payment and machinery. Now, I am attending the 15-day advanced training," he said.

He also thanked PM Modi for his support in the scheme to support his livelihood. He expressed, "Because of this, we're moving forward too. Like the great scheme Prime Minister Modi introduced. Until now, we didn't know anything about it. For instance, if you're a tailor, we had no idea about any of the 18 schemes. Today, we really want to thank Modi ji from the bottom of our hearts."

Another resident of Mantalai, Mushtaq Ahmed, said, " Under this scheme, I am getting trained at the centre here. I am really grateful for this initiative by the Prime Minister. He's giving money and providing training too, just like they gave the machines and money earlier. "

Remembering the old days, he said, "Back in the day, locals used to wear traditional clothes, like simple desi shirts and kurtas. But now, as we see on our phones, there are all these young kids and new people asking us to make things like that for them too. Because of that, we're getting trained in it here and actually doing it."

A woman named Seema in the workshop said, "Modi has given us an identity. He's created such a strong identity for women that the whole of India now knows who we are. We've done this training before, and now the advanced training is going on. We already did a 5-day training, and back then we used to get 500 every single day. So now they're running a 15-day advanced training. They've given us the materials too."

"Before this, we didn't know anything about what went into tailoring, but they gave us scales and everything so we could learn how to cut palazzos, how to cut gowns, and how to cut blouses. Before, we didn't know anything about this; we were just sitting at home and knew nothing. We're learning Vishwakarma, and we want to thank PM Modi for giving us such great training," he added.

A resident from Chapper A, Latti said, "Our people are desi, you know, we wear kurtas and pyjamas, traditional clothes. But now the new fashion is coming in; kids go to the market, they go to the city. They teach the new fashion. They gave us training, a kit and a machine. Before, we used to sew by hand; now they've given us a motorised machine too. So, our work has really increased since then. Even at sixty years old, we can now earn a living. He's created an opportunity for us. He's helped us out so we can earn money, work, and move forward."

Scheme Aims to Preserve Traditional Skills

The PM Vishwakarma scheme, launched by the central government, aims to support traditional artisans and craftspeople by providing skill training, financial assistance, modern tools and market linkages to help them improve their trade and livelihood. The initiative is aimed at preserving traditional skills while enabling beneficiaries to enhance their earning potential through structured training and support.

Ongoing Skill Development Efforts

The workshop in Udhampur is part of ongoing efforts to extend the scheme's reach to local communities, with authorities expected to continue similar training programmes in the coming days to support skill development, including financial assistance and access to modern equipment among traditional workers in the region.