Two terrorists were killed in a joint operation named 'Operation Kiya' in Udhampur, J&K. The encounter involved the Indian Army, J&K Police, and CRPF, acting on specific intelligence. The area remains under surveillance after the operation.

Two terrorists have been neutralised by the Jammu and Kashmir police, Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in a joint encounter in the Bansantgarh area of Udhampur following a cordon & search operation in Jophar Ramnagar.

Operation Kiya: A Coordinated Effort

Designated 'Operation Kiya', the White Knight Corps used X to report the focused counter-terror operation. The corps informed that the Jammu and Kashmir police provided the intelligence, based on which the terrorists were neutralised. "Based on specific intelligence input provided by @jmukmrpolice, troops of CIF Delta, #WhiteKnightCorps planned and executed a focused joint counter-terror operation in the general area of Jophar Forest, Basantgarh (J&K) in coordination with #JKP and #CRPF, reinforcing the cordon, ensuring effective area domination to prevent escape of terrorists," the White Knight Corps wrote in the post.

It further stated that a continuous contact with terrorists had been established since yesterday, and the army and agencies carried out a "calibrated and coordinated" response to neutralise the terrorists. "Contact with terrorists was established yesterday, and since then, terrorists have been prevented from breaking contact. Following a calibrated and coordinated response, two terrorists have been successfully neutralised. The operation highlighted seamless inter-agency coordination, tactical precision and high standards of professionalism," the post noted.

Terming the operation successful, the army informed that the area remains under surveillance. "Operation concluded successfully. Area remains under surveillance. We Serve, We Protect!" the post concluded.

Joint Operation Launched Earlier

This comes after security forces on Tuesday launched a joint operation in Basantgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, targeting terrorists. According to an official statement, troops of CIF Delta, the White Knight Corps, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force, established contact with terrorists around 4 pm in the general area of Basantgarh.

Following the contact, a cordon was laid to prevent the movement of the terrorists from the area. Security forces and terrorists exchanged fire, leading to a firefight.

"Operation Kiya. In an intelligence-based joint Operation, contact has been established with the terrorists by the Troops of CIF Delta, #WhiteKnightCorps, @JmuKmrPolice and #CRPF at around 4 pm today in the general area of Basantgarh. Cordon has been established. Firefight is on. Operation is in progress," the White Knight Corps wrote on X. (ANI)