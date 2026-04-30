Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant confirmed Uddhav Thackeray will continue as party chief and not contest the MLC elections. He said Thackeray's role is to guide the party. The MVA has backed Ambadas Danve for the potentially unopposed election.

Thackeray to Continue as Party Chief

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant on Thursday said that party chief Uddhav Thackeray will continue to lead the organisation, while the decision to field Ambadas Danve for the MLC elections reflects the party's internal structure and respect for leadership roles.

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Speaking to reporters, Sawant said Thackeray's position as party chief remains unchanged and his role is to guide the organisation at a broader level. "He is the party chief, so he should remain that. Why contest in the Legislative Council? He is our respect.... and the head of the party," Sawant said.

He further added that the party chief's responsibilities are not limited to legislative participation. "So, what should the head do by coming here?" he said.

Sawant Raises Law and Order Concerns

He further commented on law and order issues in the state, saying concerns remain over crime-related incidents. "Show me one day's newspaper that doesn't say today that no rape occurred, no atrocities against women occurred," he said.

MVA Backs Ambadas Danve for MLC Polls

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai on Thursday also said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has decided to support Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Ambadas Danve for the Legislative Council election, adding that the process is likely to be unopposed.

Speaking to reporters, Desai said the alliance has unanimously backed Danve. "The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has decided to support Shiv Sena UBT candidate Ambadas Danve, who has served as the Leader of the Opposition, and has been given the nomination," Desai said.

He further added that the election is expected to be uncontested. "This Legislative Council election will be unopposed," he said.

Election Schedule

April 30 is the last date for filing nominations. Scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on May 2, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until May 4. Polling for the Legislative Council elections is scheduled to be held on May 12, with counting of votes to take place on the same day. (ANI)