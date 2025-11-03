Uddhav Thackeray slammed the Maharashtra government for inadequate flood relief, questioning the delay in aid despite existing systems. He announced a visit to Marathwada to meet farmers who are yet to receive promised MNREGA compensation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday slammed the Maharashtra government over inadequate relief measures for flood-affected farmers, questioning why no announcement has been made to assist them despite existing systems and data. Thackeray said that he will visit Marathwada to meet the affected farmers, who are struggling to rebuild their farms and have yet to receive promised MNREGA compensation.

On damage due to floods in the state, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray said, "How will farmers get loans now? Their lands have been swept away. After I became the CM, I waived 2 lakh crop insurance. The data and system remain the same to this day. Then why is the government not making an announcement?" He further added, "I will go to Marathwada to meet the farmers again and speak with them on the ground. Farmers are demanding soil so that they can start shaping the farm again. They were promised Rs 3-3.5 lakh from MNREGA. I dont think that has been fulfilled."

Government Announces Relief Package

In October, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had appealed to flood-affected farmers to remain patient and not take any "untoward step" as the Mahayuti government has announced a comprehensive relief package of over Rs 31,000 crore for them. The Deputy Chief Minister said the government stand by the farmers. Speaking to mediapersons, Deputy CM said, "The Mahayuti government today announced an over Rs 31,000 crore package for flood-affected farmers of the state. Approximately 60 lakh farmers in the state were affected by the floods. The farmers need help to sow Rabi crops now...We will stand by the farmers. I appeal to them to remain patient and not take any untoward step."

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a relief package of Rs 31,628 crore for rain-hit farmers in the state. The government has also decided to provide cash relief of Rs 10,000 to affected farmers.CM Fadnavis noted that more than 68 lakh hectares of crops were damaged due to floods and heavy rainfall in the state. The relief package will cover the damage in 29 out of 36 districts of Maharashtra. (ANI)