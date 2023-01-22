Uddhav likely to miss Sena founder Bal Thackeray's portrait unveiling on his birth anniversary tomorrow

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other Thackeray family members, including Maharashtra Navanirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and nephew Nihar Thackeray, have been invited to the programme. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis will unveil the portrait.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other Thackeray family members, including Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and nephew Nihar Thackeray, have been invited to the programme. Several central ministries, Maharashtra MPs, and famous sports figures have been invited.

Despite an invitation by the state government to attend the unveiling of the late Bal Thackeray's portrait, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray decided to pay tribute to his father in a separate ceremony. Notably, both events are scheduled for January 23, 2023, at 7:00 pm.

On Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that the party president Uddhav Thackeray would address party members on Monday on the occasion of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's 97th birth anniversary.

He added that Uddhav Thackeray would pay tribute to the party founder's statue near the Gateway of India and address party workers at Shanmukhanand Hall later that evening. However, he did not mention any details of Thackeray's attendance at the unveiling of Bal Thackeray's portrait at Vidhan Bhavan.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is currently hearing a dispute between the Shiv Sena factions of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde over the party's poll symbol, bow and arrow.

After the party split last year, the two factions have been fighting over the poll symbol. On Saturday, Raut expressed confidence that pressure politics will not affect an independent institution like the ECI.

Artist Chandrakala Kadam painted the portrait of Bal Thackeray. After the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in June 2022, Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis took office.

Bal Thackeray's memorial is being built near the mayor's bungalow in Shivaji Park, Mumbai. In November of last year, Uddhav Thackeray said that 58 per cent of the building was completed and that the memorial would be ready by the end of 2023. He reportedly said the memorial would highlight the Shiv Sena's history and Bal Thackeray's speeches.

