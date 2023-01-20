More Sanjay Raut walks with Rahul Gandhi, victory doors for Sena will get closed: Mumbai BJP chief

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar claimed Sanjay Raut was 'hiding in an alley in Prabhadevi' (where Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' is situated) while 'karsevaks' were sacrificing their lives in the Ramjanmabhoomi movement (for a Ram Temple in Ayodhya).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for participating in Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' saying the more he walks with the Congress leader, the more the doors of victory will close for Uddhav Thackeray's outfit, on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, who had joined Gandhi after the march began its Jammu and Kashmir leg on Thursday, said he was taking part on behalf of his party as 'the mood in the country is changing fast, and I am seeing Gandhi as a leader who raises his voice on serious issues.'

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar responded, "He should walk fearlessly alongside Rahul Gandhi. The more Sanjay Raut walks with Gandhi, the more the doors of victory for Uddhavji's Sena will get closed."

Additionally, Shelar said that when Article 370, which granted Jammu and Kashmir special status, was repealed, Raut was 'polluting' the atmosphere, referring to the Rajya Sabha MP's media briefings at the time, which were critical of the BJP and the Union government.

On a rainy Friday morning, Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena (UBT) joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the Bharat Jodo Yatra in its Jammu and Kashmir leg.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, "I have come to attend the Yatra on behalf of my party. The mood in the country is rapidly changing, and I view Gandhi as a leader who speaks on critical matters."

"It's heartwarming to see how people are engaging with this yatra. He is a leader, the reason he is on the roads. People will choose (who would be their leader)," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

