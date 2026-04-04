VHP's Yamuna Pathak praised the Gujarat UCC Bill, calling it a constitutional vision for legal equality, not religious imposition. She argued that a modern democracy requires uniform civil laws for marriage, divorce, and inheritance for all citizens.

Welcoming the passage of the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, National Woman President of Vishva Hindu Raksha Parishad Yamuna Pathak on Saturday said a modern democracy cannot sustain different legal standards based solely on religion. She added that the UCC Bill reflects a constitutional vision aimed at ensuring equality before the law, rather than imposing uniformity.

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A 'Constitutional Vision' for Equality

Speaking to ANI here, Yamuna Pathak said, "We support the UCC bill passed by the Gujarat Assembly. The Uniform Civil Code is not an imposition but a clear constitutional vision, embodied in Article 44, directing the state to ensure equal civil laws for all citizens."

"A modern democracy cannot sustain different legal standards based solely on religion, when Articles 14 and 15 guarantee equality before the law and prohibit discrimination," she added.

Highlighting the potential impact of the legislation, Pathak said the UCC would strengthen justice by standardising civil rights. "The UCC strengthens justice by ensuring that civil rights such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption are governed by fairness rather than religious separation," she said.

She further asserted that legal uniformity would contribute to national unity while preserving cultural freedoms. "Legal uniformity promotes national integration by creating a shared framework of rights while allowing full freedom in matters of worship and culture," Pathak said.

Referring to India's history of legal reforms, she added, "India has a long constitutional tradition of social reform, from abolishing untouchability to reforming personal laws, proving that progressive legal change strengthens society."

AIMPLB Opposes the Bill

Her remarks come as the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Friday opposed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill recently passed by the Gujarat Assembly, describing it as constitutionally flawed, legally untenable, and fundamentally violative of religious freedom and civil liberties.

Bill's Passage and Key Provisions

The Gujarat State Assembly recently passed the Gujarat UCC Bill 2026, making it the second state in the country to implement the bill after Uttarakhand and aimed at providing stronger legal protection and equality for women across communities.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the bill covers key aspects such as marriage, divorce, live-in relationships, maintenance, and inheritance to ensure equal rights and legal safeguards for women. While introducing the bill, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the move reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" (One India, Great India), underlining that equal laws are essential for national unity and development. (ANI)