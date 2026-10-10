Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court granted police more time to file a reply on the bail plea of Deepak Khatri, arrested in a UAPA case for illegal arms supply. Khatri, who was apprehended at IGI Airport, claims to be a lawyer for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday granted time to Delhi police to file a reply on Deepak Nanda alias Deepak Khatri's bail plea in a UAPA case. He was arrested on August 25 in a UAPA case linked with illegal arms supply and extortion. He claimed to be a lawyer of Lawrence Bishnoi.

Special Judge (UAPA) Kiran Bansal granted time to Delhi till Monday to file the reply.

The investigating officer appeared before the court and informed that he wants to get the reply forwarded from the Public Prosecutor (PP). He was not available; therefore, it could not be forwarded. Therefore, some time may be granted.

Case Transferred, Warrants Sought Against Absconders

On October 8, the Principal District and Sessions Judge (PDSJ) transferred the UAPA case connected with absconding accused Shahbaz Ansari and Rehan Ansari after the earlier judge recused herself from hearing.

Delhi Police also had moved an application for issuance of a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against Shahbaz Ansari and Rehan Ansari in a UAPA case. The special judge on September 25 had not heard the case due to personal reasons. She had directed that the main case file be put up before the Principal District and Sessions Judge (PDSJ) of Rouse Avenue.

Accused Remanded to Judicial Custody

The Rouse Avenue court on September 5 remanded Deepak Khatri and Rishabh Kapoor to judicial custody after police interrogation.

While granting judicial custody, the court had said that it is an admitted issue that, as on date, investigation is pending qua the accused persons. Details of facts and evidence collected by the investigation officer, as mentioned in the application and as mentioned in the case diaries, reflect that investigation has proceeded further since the last date of hearing.

The court had said that the record reveals that evidence in the shape of oral testimonies and electronic evidence is collected by the Investigation Officer (IO), indicating involvement of accused persons in the alleged crime.

Special Judge Prashant Sharma, after hearing the contention of defence counsel, had said, "At this stage, I find that for the purpose of completion of investigation, further judicial custody of accused persons is required. While passing this order, I have borne in mind the contents of previous orders, passed by the concerned court while giving Police custody remand of accused persons."

Details of the Investigation

Earlier, while seeking custodial remand, Delhi Police on August 26 had said that further custody was required to analyse the 100 GB data extracted from his phone. It was also said that the IB and NIA have interrogated the accused.

The proceedings about LOC were initiated against the accused Deepak Khatri. On 25.08.2026, when the accused reached IGI Airport, he was apprehended. After sustained interrogation, accused Deepak Nanda was arrested in the present case.

Chargesheet Filed, Terror Links Alleged

While seeking custodial remand, the police had said that 20 accused have been arrested in this case, 33 illegal semi-automatic pistols including 2 submachine guns and 368 live cartridges have been recovered from the arrested accused persons.

Police have filed a charge sheet against 18 arrested accused persons and one absconding kingpin, Shehbaz Ansari, on August 24, 2026.

While granting the custodial remand, the court had noted the submissions of Delhi Police that the accused has been named by the co-accused persons in their disclosure statement. The allegations pertain to UAPA and a threat to national security and the Nation itself.

As per police investigation, it has been revealed that those sophisticated arms and ammunition were being collected to create terror amongst the general public by indiscriminate firing during large public gatherings during certain events.

Police said that the chargesheet in the present case has already been filed against all the accused persons. Police had stated that during interrogation, the accused has disclosed that he is involved in the international terror module established and run by Shahbaz Ansari through Harshpal Singh Rubal and Nishant Arora. (ANI)