Police in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, have registered a case against two men for the alleged gangrape of a 15-year-old girl. The suspects reportedly took the victim from her home to a field on November 14; investigation into the crime is ongoing.

Police Register Gangrape Case in Vidisha

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): The police in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha have registered a case against two youths for allegedly gangraping a 15-year-old minor girl. The incident occured on November 14, police said.

According to CSP Surendra Singh, the two accused allegedly took the minor from her home to a nearby field, where they committed the crime. The victim's family approached the police station on November 15 to report the matter. Based on the family's complaint, the police registered a case against the two accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The FIR includes Sections 64(2)(m), 65(1), 70(1), 70(2), 87 and 115(2) of the BNS, among other applicable provisions, as well as sections of the POCSO Act.

CSP Singh said the family arrived at the police station on November 15 with the victim in connection with an incident that had occurred a day earlier. The victim's statement was subsequently recorded under Section 183 of the BNS. "On the 15th, a family arrived at the Kotwali police station with their victimised daughter regarding an incident that had occurred on the 14th. A case was registered, and the victim’s statement was recorded under Section 183 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita). Two suspects have been identified; it is alleged that they took the victim from her home to a nearby field, where the crime was committed," CSP Singh said. The police have identified the two suspects and further investigation into the case is underway.