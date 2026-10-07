Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the 75th Karbi Anglong Day celebrations in Diphu. He honoured local culture, distributed 702 teacher appointment letters, and lauded the district's transition into a peaceful and progressive region.

Historic Platinum Jubilee Celebration

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the historic celebration of ‘Karbi Anglong Day’ at Taralangso, Diphu, marking the 75th anniversary of the formation of Karbi Anglong district. During the event, the Chief Minister released a commemorative souvenir and witnessed a traditional prayer performed by 2,000 Karbi priests.

Development and Cultural Recognition

CM Sarma distributed 702 appointment letters to teachers under the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. He also felicitated Karbi folk dance artistes who won the First Global Prize at the 16th International Cultural Performing Arts Olympiad. The celebration continued with a performance by 15,000 youths from 17 communities performing the ‘Nimso Kerung’ dance at the KASA Stadium.

Reflecting on History and Peace

The Chief Minister highlighted the district's political evolution, paying tribute to visionary leaders like Khorsing Terang and Samsonsing Engti. He emphasized the current atmosphere of peace in the region, declaring that Karbi Anglong has moved beyond the era of conflict and is now focusing on progress through education, culture, and sports.