Two Indian Army soldiers, Naik Manish Kumar and Naik Ankush Kumar, were killed after being accidentally run over by a tank during a military training exercise in Hisar, Haryana. Local police have initiated legal proceedings.

Two Soldiers Martyred in Tank Accident During Military Drill in Hisar

Hisar (Haryana) [India], November 22 (ANI): Two Indian Army soldiers were killed after being accidentally run over by a tank during a military training exercise in Bhojraj village of Haryana's Hisar district, Investigating Officer Ashok Kundu said on Sunday.

Providing details of the incident, Kundu said the Hisar Police received information about the accident during a military exercise at the Army training centre in Bhojraj village, following which necessary legal procedures were initiated. "Information was received around 3:00 PM that a military exercise was underway at the Army training center in Bhojraj village. During this exercise, an incident occurred in which two of our brave soldiers were martyred. This tragedy took place during the training. Upon receiving the information, the Hisar Police initiated the necessary legal procedures. A report was obtained from the hospital, and today, November 22, following statements from their families, a post-mortem examination was conducted...Tanks and vehicles were involved in the exercise when the incident occurred," the investigating officer said.

The officer identified the deceased soldiers as Naik Manish Kumar, a resident of Shamli, and Naik Ankush Kumar, from Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh. He said their mortal remains were handed over to the Army following the post-mortem examinations. Kundu said, “The Hisar Police will always honour the memory of these brave soldiers; their martyrdom for the nation will be remembered with the utmost respect. The soldiers were Naik Manish Kumar, from Shamli, and Naik Ankush Kumar, from the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh. Following the post-mortem, their mortal remains were taken by the Army with full military honors..."

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred on November 21 at around 1 pm during a combat training exercise involving approximately 32 tanks. Dust generated during the exercise reportedly obstructed the tank driver's visibility, following which the tank ran over the two soldiers who were stationed ahead. Both soldiers sustained critical injuries and were immediately taken to the Hisar Military Hospital, where doctors declared them dead. The incident was reported to senior Army officials, while the Hisar Police initiated legal proceedings and conducted post-mortem examinations on November 22. The Hisar Police expressed condolences to the bereaved families and paid tribute to the two soldiers, saying their service to the nation would always be remembered.