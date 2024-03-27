Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Two Chinese nationals arrested in Uttar Pradesh for illegally entering India from Nepal

    Two Chinese nationals were arrested at Siddharthnagar’s Kakrahwa post on the Indo-Nepal border after they were intercepted entering Uttar Pradesh illegally. They claimed to have reached Nepal and were making their way into India when they were intercepted by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

    Two Chinese nationals arrested in Uttar Pradesh for illegally entering India from Nepal gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 12:27 PM IST

    Two Chinese nationals were arrested at Siddharthnagar’s Kakrahwa post on the Indo-Nepal border after they were intercepted entering Uttar Pradesh illegally. The lady was identified as Yuan Yuhan (22), a resident of Chongqing, China, and the male as Zhou Pulin (27), a local of Sichuan.

    When the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) detained them on Tuesday, they claimed to have arrived in Nepal and were on their way into India.Police claimed that the Chinese embassy was notified of the activity and that a FIR had been filed.

    According to Siddharthnagar, Superintendent of Police Prachi Singh, the two were stopped by the SSB on the border between India and Nepal, and they were requested to provide their locations in Hindi. The team asked them the identical question in English after they failed to reply, but they were unable to do so. The SSB then got in touch with the district government and police.

    A team comprising women constables checked her documents, along with the man and found two passports inscribed with the People's Republic of China and visas for Nepal from their possession.

    Another officer stated, "We notified the Chinese embassy and also requested assistance from some interpreters." According to a police official, information regarding the two was shared with the intelligence community. The two could not provide a good enough explanation for her trespassing into Indian country.

    They continued stating they came to Nepal to meet the Dalai Lama. They were directed by Google Maps and even intended to visit Bangalore.

    “We have booked them under the contravention of the Passport Act and a probe is underway,” said the officer. Police also recovered Rs 7450, US Dollars 10, and 53 Chinese Yuan from their possession.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 12:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi Assembly adjourned till April 1 amid protest by AAP MLAs against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest AJR

    Delhi Assembly adjourned till April 1 amid protest by AAP MLAs against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

    Exercise Tiger Triumph: Indian Army to execute move to simulated island nation for complex operations

    Exercise Tiger Triumph: Indian Army to execute move to simulated island nation for complex operations

    Where is the money? Kejriwal will reveal truth with proof on March 28', says wife Sunita Kejriwal (WATCH) gcw

    'Where is the money? My husband will reveal truth with proof on March 28', says Sunita Kejriwal (WATCH)

    Kerala: Notorious criminal Anas Perumbavoor fled country, reveals confidant to Asianet News anr

    Kerala: Notorious criminal Anas Perumbavoor fled country, reveals confidant to Asianet News

    Explained How Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse may impact Indian importers and supply chain snt

    Explained: How Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse may impact Indian importers and supply chain

    Recent Stories

    Delhi Assembly adjourned till April 1 amid protest by AAP MLAs against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest AJR

    Delhi Assembly adjourned till April 1 amid protest by AAP MLAs against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

    Exercise Tiger Triumph: Indian Army to execute move to simulated island nation for complex operations

    Exercise Tiger Triumph: Indian Army to execute move to simulated island nation for complex operations

    Where is the money? Kejriwal will reveal truth with proof on March 28', says wife Sunita Kejriwal (WATCH) gcw

    'Where is the money? My husband will reveal truth with proof on March 28', says Sunita Kejriwal (WATCH)

    Will Sara Ali Khan join politics? Here's what we know RBA

    Will Sara Ali Khan join politics? Here's what we know

    Benefits of applying milk as face toner rkn

    Benefits of applying milk as face toner

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon