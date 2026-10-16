The Supreme Court stayed the Bhopal trial in the Twisha Sharma death case, following a plea from her father to transfer proceedings to Delhi. He cited concerns over the influence of the accused mother-in-law, a former district judge.

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed further trial proceedings before the Bhopal Sessions Court in the Twisha Sharma death case until further orders, while issuing notice to the CBI, accused Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh on a plea seeking transfer of the trial to Delhi. Twisha’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, moved the apex court seeking the transfer of the case to Delhi to ensure a free and fair trial. A bench of the Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Samarth and Giribala Singh on the petition.

Concerns Over Fair Trial

Victim’s father, Sharma, raised concerns over the alleged influence of Giribala Singh, Twisha’s mother-in-law and a former district judge. Noida resident Twisha Sharma married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh after meeting him on a dating app. Around five months later, she was found hanging at her matrimonial home on May 12. Her family alleged that she had faced sustained domestic abuse and harassment over dowry demands.

Legal Proceedings Against Mother-in-Law

Her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a former president of the Madhya Pradesh District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, initially secured anticipatory bail from a sessions court. However, the Madhya Pradesh High Court subsequently set aside the order after the State government and Twisha’s family challenged the relief. (ANI)