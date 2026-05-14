Newly elected TVK MLA from Sulur, NM Sukumar, received a grand welcome from party cadres at Coimbatore airport. After winning the 2026 Assembly polls, he thanked voters and assured them he would work for the constituency's development.

TVK MLA NM Sukumar receives warm welcome in Coimbatore

Newly elected Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA from Sulur constituency NM Sukumar on Thursday received a warm welcome from party cadres at Coimbatore airport as hundreds gathered to greet him upon his arrival. Large numbers of TVK supporters assembled at the airport, welcoming Sukumar with flower bouquets and shawls. Party cadres also raised slogans, blew whistles and expressed their enthusiasm during the reception. The newly elected MLA, who won the 116th Sulur Assembly constituency in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, secured 90,531 votes (33.1%), defeating AIADMK candidate VP Kandasamy by a margin of 4,790 votes.

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MLA vows to prioritise development

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Sukumar thanked voters for electing him and assured them that he would prioritise development work in the constituency. "I will personally meet the people of the Sulur constituency and express my gratitude to them for voting for me and making me MLA. Moreover, I will continue to work for the development of the constituency," he said. He further stated that the party leadership would make a decision regarding the majority issue and that the party leader would decide on working together with the Central government, adding that the former AIADMK Minister SP Velumani had studied with him and was a close associate of his.

The celebratory scenes at Coimbatore airport reflected the strong grassroots support for the TVK in the region following its electoral performance in the constituency. (ANI)

TVK's historic debut in 2026 Assembly polls

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election marked one of the biggest political landmarks in the state's history. Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won 108 seats in its debut Assembly election and later crossed the majority mark with support from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML, ending the long-standing two-party dominance of the DMK and AIADMK and catapulting cinema's "Thalapathy" into the state's highest office. (ANI)