CM C Joseph Vijay attends the Tamil Nadu assembly as the TVK government presents its maiden budget. Tensions are high with a face-off expected against LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was recently arrested and released over alleged controversial remarks.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday marked his presence at the state legislature on the first day of the assembly session. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam-led (TVK) government is set to present its maiden budget. Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition (LoP) Udhayanidhi Stalin also reached the legislative assembly in Chennai. DMK MLAs gathered outside the state legislative assembly to welcome their leader.

Anticipated Assembly Face-off

A face-off is expected between CM Vijay and Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition (LoP) Udhayanidhi Stalin in the legislative assembly following the latter's arrest over alleged objectionable remarks on actor Trisha during a public speech. Udhayanidhi was released later due to Madras High Court intervention.

Key Announcements Expected in Maiden Budget

Key announcements are anticipated in the assembly today, including a possible increase in the women's monthly honorarium, free bus travel, major revenue reforms, and the launch of the 'Vettri Thamizhagam' Vision Document. The maiden budget of the Vijay-led government in Tamil Nadu for the financial year 2026-27 will be presented by state Finance Minister N Marie Wilson. The state government is also scheduled to present the Agriculture budget on August 6.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's Arrest and Release

This comes amid heightened political tensions in Tamil Nadu over the arrest of DMK leader and former Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin. Udhayanidhi was released after the Madras HC intervened. He was also questioned by police related to offensive remarks against the film actress.

After his release, Udhayanidhi asserted that the legal action was a deliberate ploy to mask administrative failures. "The SofaModel government, incapable of alleviating the farmers' distress, has arrested me merely to divert attention from the real issues. They used the ruling party's "abusive warriors" to spread slander against me, claiming I used inappropriate language during the protest in Thanjavur," the DMK leader posted on X.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu Police to release Udhayanidhi after completing his questioning in connection with a case registered over his alleged remarks linked to actress Trisha.

(ANI)