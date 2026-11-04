Pramoda Devi Wadiyar clarifies the royal family's property rights, disputes regarding the Ambari and Dasara rituals, and calls for better government coordination, maintaining that the palace assets remain private property.

Clarifications on Mysuru Palace Property Rights

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], November 4 (ANI): Mysuru royal family member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar held a detailed press conference at her residence inside Mysuru Palace to place facts before the public amid the ongoing controversy over Mysuru Palace property rights, Ambari and Dasara celebrations. Stating that recent statements and counter-statements have created confusion, she said facts in their true form should reach the public. "I convey my heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported me and my family," she began.

Welcoming Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's statement that issues, if any, will be resolved through discussion, she said, "I welcome it. I thank him. My concerns are limited only to lack of coordination between government departments. My objection was about the rude behaviour shown by police personnel near two specific gates." Clarifying her earlier press release, she said, "What I gave was only suggestions, not decisions. It was done to get public support and feedback. I hope the government will consider my suggestions."

Royal Family Residence and Legal Status

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar asserted that the royal family's residence is not given by the government. "We have not been given a place to stay by the government. The portion where we live is with us. There is no scope for them to take it. The court has said that status quo should be maintained. The case is still in court," she said. She said the family has permission to perform religious rituals even in the portion under government possession, but faces trouble every year during Ayudha Puja. "Because we have to lay the Nademudi and walk on it. We have instructed one person to ensure no one walks on the Nademudi. But still there is trouble due to barricades," she said.

Addressing Rituals and Administrative Hurdles

On Jatti Kalaga, she clarified: "Jatti Kalaga is not just a sport; it is a part of our religious ritual. Jattis don't do it anywhere else except with us." She alleged that this time the police troubled the family and said, "Giving responsibility to the Palace ACP is to take Ambari from us. We have no direct contact with any police officers. Only the Palace ACP will be in contact for giving Ambari."

Drawing a parallel with Bangalore Palace, she said the Karnataka Government enacted the Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act in 1996. "But there we are in possession of the entire property and land. Our appeal is pending in the Supreme Court of India. The very fact that the Karnataka government has enacted separate Acts to acquire Bangalore Palace and Mysore Palace properties proves that the said properties were private properties and did not belong to the state government," she argued. Recalling a 1998 offer, she said, "In 1998, they said they would give one crore money and one acre land; you vacate the palace in 6 months. My late husband Srikantadatta Wadiyar did not agree to this. One crore money today is not enough for one pillar of the palace."

Ownership of the Ambari

Making her strongest assertion, Pramoda Devi said Ambari has never been government property. "Ambari is not given on rent. They give it as an honorarium. They first write a letter asking, 'Give us Ambari'. After that, they give publicity. This is never clarified. This is a tradition that has been going on for many years," she said. "It is customary to ask which elephant is for Ambari, because there are mahouts and lakhs of people. So we ask. Not only that, we get it insured. Ambari has never left the palace. Ambari was ours earlier, and will be ours in future too. Ambari and the Throne are our private property. They are not covered under the Palace Acquisition Act," she clarified.

She added, "We told the government long ago - the Chamundeshwari idol is with you. You get the Ambari made yourself. Don't ask us for Ambari. Then there will be no problems. But I have never said that I will not give Ambari for the procession." "The government has not continued the Yadu dynasty's tradition. Because the government is not the successor of the Yadu dynasty. The government is only doing cultural celebrations. We have been performing the religious rituals of the Yadu dynasty," she said. She said she is ready to talk with the Chief Minister and ministers to resolve all issues amicably. (ANI)