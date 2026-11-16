Former Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan marked the conclusion of the four-day Chhath Puja festival in Sambalpur by offering morning prayers to the rising sun. Leaders across India participated in rituals as the nation celebrated the holy event.

Dharmendra Pradhan Performs Chhath Puja Rituals in Sambalpur Region

Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], November 16 (ANI): Former Union Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday performed Chhath Puja and offered 'arghya' to the rising Sun on the final day of the four-day festival. On the occasion, Pradhan extended greetings to devotees across the country, including those in Odisha, Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bengal, and said that Chhath had grown into a festival of great significance, celebrated across the world.

Speaking after offering prayers, Pradhan said that devotees had the opportunity to offer 'arghya' to the setting Sun on Sunday and to the rising Sun on Monday, describing it as a fortunate occasion. "On the holy occasion of Chhath, we all have the good fortune of offering Arghya to the first ray of the sun. Yesterday we offered Arghya to the setting sun. Today we got the chance to offer Arghya to the rising sun. On this holy occasion of Chhath, I send my greetings to the people of our country, the people of our state, Odisha, and those in Bihar, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bengal, and various other parts of the country where the culture, traditions, and religious faith of Chhath began," he told reporters.

"Today, the Chhath festival is being celebrated in these regions and all over the world. Today, it has become a recognised festival of great significance. On this holy occasion, I congratulate everyone. Many, many wishes to you all. Jai Chhathi Maiya," Pradhan added.

Meanwhile, devotees gathered at several ghats across the country on Monday morning to offer 'arghya' to the rising Sun, marking the conclusion of the four-day Chhath festival. In Bhubaneswar, devotees offered morning 'arghya' at Kuakhai River Ghat on the final day of the festival. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion, praying to Chhathi Maiya to bless devotees observing the fast. "Today, the four-day ritual of the grand festival of Chhath concluded with the offering of prayers to the rising sun. This divine festival dedicated to nature witnessed a remarkable confluence of steadfast resolve and spiritual practice. I pray to Chhathi Maiya to bestow her blessings on all the devotees observing the fast, as well as on my family members across the country," PM Modi posted on X.

Political leaders across the country also participated in the morning rituals. In Bihar's Patna, BJP National President Nitin Nabin was seen carrying a 'daura' on his head as his wife, Deepmala, performed Chhath Puja rituals. In Munger, Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary arrived at a ghat to offer prayers to the rising Sun. In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with his wife, participated in the rituals and offered 'arghya'. He also attended the 'bhumi pujan' ceremony for the construction of a Chhath Ghat in his Assembly constituency, Kunkuri, aimed at providing better facilities for women observing the fast. In Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, BJP MP Ravi Kishan performed the morning 'arghya' ritual at Bhim Sarovar in the Gorakhnath Temple premises, while BJP MP Manoj Tiwari offered prayers at Sonia Vihar Ghat in Delhi. Devotees gathered in large numbers at several ghats across the country, including Patna, Delhi, Gorakhpur, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Ayodhya, to offer prayers to the rising Sun and mark the conclusion of the festival. (ANI)