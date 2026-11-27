TVK MLA Arul Vignesh has been arrested in Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu, for allegedly sending obscene messages to the local District Collector. The incident has prompted an NCW inquiry and significant political backlash regarding safety for women.

Kallakurichi (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 27 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA Arul Vignesh was arrested by police from his residence in Kallakurichi on Friday for allegedly sending obscene messages to the District Collector. Following the arrest, Police escorted the MLA away in a vehicle, triggering tension in the area.

Earlier, TVK MLA Arul Vignesh was accused of sending obscene messages to the Kallakurichi District Collector. Following the incident, NCW took suo motu cognisance of the incident. NCW, in an X post, also said that a media report mentioned allegations of earlier misbehaviour and the TVK MLA’s alleged visit to the Collector’s residence in an inebriated condition. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Tamil Nadu DGP, seeking a fair and impartial enquiry into the allegations. The Commission also sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days.

Opposition leaders called for the arrest of the TVK MLA, with DMK leader MK Stalin expressing concern over the safety of women in the state, questioning the circumstances faced by ordinary women if a district collector herself had to deal with such a situation. In a post on X, Stalin said: "If this is the situation for a district collector, what would be the condition of ordinary women living in Tamil Nadu?" Stalin also criticised certain political leaders for allegedly supporting the MLA instead of standing with the woman official who had reported the incident. He termed their defence of the legislator, because he should be shown sympathy, as unacceptable. He also reiterated his party's allegations against TVK members, claiming that they were increasingly involved in sexual offences, drug trafficking and robbery.

However, Tamil Nadu Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar had termed the allegations as a false social media post shared by Kanimozhi. Speaking to reporters on November 12, Nirmal Kumar said, "I would like to condemn madam Kanimozhi; being a woman, she has published something mentioning that she picked it up from social media, and she has posted something that she has seen on social media. So, whether it is okay tomorrow if someone else tweets about Kanimozhi picking up a message from social media and whether she'll be okay with that. It is not correct. So she has all rights to talk to everyone... but she cannot see social media and tweet something which is not relevant to her. So we condemn this. "Arul Vignesh has also denied the allegations of sending an inappropriate WhatsApp message to the District Collector, dismissing them as rumours and accusing her of engaging him in “dirty politics." (ANI)