Former Naxal commander Sitaram Sonwani, who surrendered in 2021, now lives with his family in a pucca house in Balrampur, Chhattisgarh. The house was constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana as part of the govt's rehabilitation scheme.

Former Naxal commander Sitaram Sonwani, who surrendered before Balrampur Police in February 2021, is now living with his family in a pucca house constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana as part of the government's rehabilitation efforts.

From Insurgency to Mainstream Life

Sonwani, who said he was associated with the Naxal organisation from 1998 to 2005, had earlier moved to Assam with his wife after leaving the organisation. He later returned to his native place during the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to surrender.

"I was a Naxal commander before, from 1998 to 2005. After that, my wife Virajo got me to leave the Naxals. Through her, I left the Naxals, and after leaving, we went and settled in Assam," Sonwani said.

He said that during the COVID-19 period, he began missing his home and family and subsequently learnt about the government's rehabilitation initiatives for surrendered Naxalites.

"After that, we kept seeing in the news that the government has now brought a rehabilitation scheme for Naxals, and the government is providing a lot of support for surrendering," he said.

Sonwani said he surrendered on February 26, 2021, in Balrampur and subsequently spent 14 months in jail.

"After that, I surrendered on February 26, 2021, in Balrampur district during the time of Ramkishan Sahu. After that, I went to jail. I was in jail for 14 months. After that, I was released from jail and, upon returning, I also got a Prime Minister Awas house based on the government's rehabilitation policy," he said.

The house has now been completed, providing the family with a permanent residence.

Wife Recalls Journey to a New Life

Sonwani's wife Birajo also recalled how their relationship began and how the family eventually returned from Assam.

"My husband had become a Naxal earlier. I didn't know before; I wasn't married to my husband before. I only knew him by name. I wrote a letter in his name. After writing the letter, I met him; after meeting him, we talked here," Birajo said.

She said she was studying in Class 10 at the time but could not complete her education before leaving the village. After returning from Assam, the family initially lived in a kutcha house.

"We were living in a kachcha house after coming from there, and now Vishnu Dev Sai ji has given us a pakka house and we are living there and living a good life," she said.

Birajo thanked Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and the state's Home Minister for the support extended to the family.

Sonwani also thanked the state government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the rehabilitation assistance.

"Now the house is also complete. Because of this, I am thanking Vishnu Dev Sahab ji and the Home Minister. I am also thanking PM Modi ji," he said.

He also recalled the support extended by former Balrampur Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh towards his family's education.

"Lal Umed Singh helped in educating my son; he also played a big role, and he also helped my wife pass the 10th grade. Because of this, I am thanking him too," Sonwani said.

Government's Rehabilitation Initiative

Meanwhile, Balrampur Zila Panchayat CEO Dr Ashutosh Chaturvedi said the administration has undertaken a special initiative to bring Naxal-affected and Naxal-hit families who have chosen to return to the mainstream within the ambit of government welfare schemes.

"The government and administration have made a resolution to bring all such Naxal-affected and Naxal-hit families into the mainstream who have decided to come into the mainstream. Under this special scheme, if I talk about Balrampur district, a total of 27 houses were sanctioned. Out of those 27 houses, about 18 houses here are complete and nine houses are in progress; those will also be completed soon," Chaturvedi said.

He cited Sonwani's case as an example of the initiative, saying his house had recently been completed under the special component.

"In this context, I will give you a recent example that Sitaram ji, who was a surrendered Naxal from Bahara, whose house has just been completed under this component," Chaturvedi said.

Sonwani also said he had been informed about the possibility of receiving a forest land patta and expressed confidence in the government's continued support.

"I trust the government that they will give the patta too," he said.

The rehabilitation initiative seeks to provide surrendered Naxalites and families affected by Naxal violence access to housing and other government welfare measures, with the administration focusing on their reintegration into mainstream society. (ANI)