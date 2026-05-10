TVK minister R Nirmalkumar promises transparent governance with white papers for all departments after actor Vijay took oath as Tamil Nadu CM. Vijay vowed to address state debt and usher in an era of secularism and social justice.

Newly elected Tamil Nadu Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader R Nirmalkumar on Sunday thanked the people of the State for giving the party a strong mandate and promised a transparent governance approach from day one.

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Addressing reporters after being administered the oath of office along with chief minister TVK chief C Joseph Vijay and eight other ministers, Nirmalkumar said, "The people of Tamil Nadu have trusted our party and our leader and given maximum votes to us. From day one, we'll work to fulfil the promises."

White Paper For Every Department

He further announced that the government will conduct a complete audit of all departments and publish a white paper for each. "As our leader has mentioned, we'll publish a white paper, we'll do a complete audit of all the departments. We'll publish a white paper for every department -- what is there, what is not there, what needs to be focused on, and what needs to be prioritised," he said.

Nirmalkumar, who won the recent Assembly elections from Thiruparankundram constituency alleged that the State had been looted for several years, and the people of Tamil Nadu have the right to know the status of every department, underscoring the party's commitment to transparency and accountability.

Superstar Vijay Takes Oath As Chief Minister

Superstar Vijay took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in a ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai today, following a majestic success in his debut elections.

In his first speech the TVK chief said that a new era of a regime committed to "real secularism and social justice" has commenced in the State.

Vijay Promises Transparent Government

Vijay said that the State's outstanding debt has exceeded Rs 10 lakh crore and lashed out at the previous DMK government which he said had "completely emptied the government treasury" and left behind "a burden too heavy to bear" "It is in such a situation that we have taken up this responsibility. Only after taking the responsibility we will know the true extent of the situation. After assessing it, we will release a White Paper. I want to run a transparent government, tell the people the actual situation, and take things forward from there. That will be my first duty," Vijay said.

He thanked the Congress, VCK, IUML and Left parties for extending support to his party to form the government. Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other dignitaries were present on stage.

'I Am One Among You'

"Come, let all of us together give Tamil Nadu a fresh new government. This is a new beginning, the start of a new era of secular, social justice," Vijays said in his first address as Chief Minister amid loud cheers from supporters and party workers.

The actor-turned-politician stressed his humble roots and assured the public that he would remain committed to honest governance. "I am not some divine messenger or prophet. I am just an ordinary human being living a normal life. I will never deceive you with false promises. I will only promise what is possible," Vijay said.

In an emotional address, especially to young voters, Vijay said, "I do not come from a royal family. I am just like your son, your daughter, your elder brother or your younger brother." Referring to children and Gen Z supporters who fondly call him "Vijay Mama," the TVK chief promised to work for their future and welfare.

TVK Ends DMK-AIADMK Dominance

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections marked a historic shift in state politics as TVK won 108 seats in its debut election, ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK formations. Popularly known as 'Thalapathy', Vijay's rise has drawn comparisons with former Chief Minister and actor MG Ramachandran. (ANI)