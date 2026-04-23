TVK leaders petitioned Tamil Nadu's CEO, flagging a lack of transport for voters. Party chief Vijay urged the ECI to deploy buses and extend polling by two hours, calling the situation an 'intentional misplanning' and an assault on voting rights.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) General Secretaries N Anand and Aadhav Arjuna on Thursday submitted a petition to Tamil Nadu's Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, flagging the lack of transport facilities for voters.

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This comes after TVK chief Vijay wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, urging the Election Commission to deploy public transport for people stranded at bus terminals in Chennai, and extend the duration for polling by two hours.

TVK Accuses Ruling Party of Suppressing Voter Turnout

Addressing a press conference after meeting the Tamil Nadu CEO, N Anand said, "We raised a complaint to TN CEO Archana Patnayak that many voters could not reach their destination since there was no bus facility, so we have asked her to take steps."

Aadhav Arjuna alleged that Chief Minister and DMK supremo MK Stalin feared a higher voter turnout amid anti-incumbency anxieties. Arjuna told reporters, "Even TN CEO Archana Patnayak had requested to make a facility through the transport department. IAS MD Prabu Shankar, R Mohan, MD State Express Transport Corporation, and all the IAS officers are still taking the orders of interim CM Stalin. There are 30 to 40 thousand voters still stranded at the bus stands. Stalin fears that if a larger number of votes, he may lose."

Aadhav Arjuna is also TVK's Villivakkam candidate against DMK's Karthik Mohan and AIADMK's Vijayakumar in the constituency. He cast his vote today at a polling booth in Chennai.

Vijay Alleges 'Intentional Misplanning', Demands Action

Earlier today, Vijay also alleged an intentional misplanning by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, calling it an assault on the fundamental right to vote. He also flagged a delay in the polling process at several polling booths and demanded that the ECI extend polling till 8 pm.

He wrote to the CEC, "I am writing to you in a state of deep concern and indignation over the complete transport paralysis. Thousands of voters are stranded at bus terminals in Chennai, and similarly in other metro cities across Tamil Nadu, with no buses or alternative public transport available to reach their designated polling booths. This is not a minor inconvenience-it seems an intentional attempt at misplanning by the State Transport corporation and administration, which is an outright assault on the fundamental right to vote guaranteed under the Constitution of India."

He requested the ECI to "direct the state transport authorities and district election officers in Chennai and all affected cities to immediately press additional government buses, shuttles, and other vehicles into service exclusively for ferrying stranded voters from bus terminals to polling stations. This must be done within the next few hours through coordinated announcements at terminals, via media, and through the ECT's own apps and helplines. No voter should be turned away or forced to miss their democratic duty due to administrative negligence."

Polling for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections began today amid tight security. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)