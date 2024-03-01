Tamil Nadu BJP wishes CM MK Stalin on his birthday in Mandarin amid ISRO advertisement row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating the new ISRO facility in Tamil Nadu, seized the opportunity to highlight the error. Accusing the DMK-led government of lacking substantive action and merely taking undue credit, PM Modi condemned the inclusion of the 'Chinese sticker' in the advertisement.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday (March 1) took a dig at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin while wishing him on his birthday. The state BJP decided to convey birthday greetings in Mandarin, highlighting the ongoing controversy surrounding an advertisement for ISRO's new launch complex that prominently featured a 'Chinese flag.'

The BJP, through its official X account, took a subtle jab at Chief Minister MK Stalin on his birthday. In a tweet, the Tamil Nadu BJP expressed birthday wishes to Stalin in Mandarin, the move appearing as a clever response to the controversy surrounding an advertisement linked to ISRO's new launch complex.

The ad stirred discontent due to its prominent display of a 'Chinese flag,' raising eyebrows and fueling political discussions.

Acknowledging the mistake, the Tamil Nadu government, in a commendable move, admitted to the oversight regarding the photograph of a Chinese rocket in the ISRO facility ad. Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan conceded that a "small mistake" had been made, seeking to address the concerns that arose from the unusual inclusion of the Chinese symbol in the promotional material.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating the new ISRO facility in Tamil Nadu, seized the opportunity to highlight the error. Accusing the DMK-led government of lacking substantive action and merely taking undue credit, PM Modi condemned the inclusion of the 'Chinese sticker' in the advertisement.

He went on to criticize the DMK party for disrespecting India's scientists and the significant achievements of the nation's space sector.

Expressing his discontent, PM Modi asserted that the DMK's actions reflected a refusal to acknowledge India's progress in the space sector. He emphasized that, with taxpayer money, the government had chosen to promote its achievements but failed to include an image representing India's space prowess.