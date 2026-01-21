AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran met BJP's Piyush Goyal after announcing his party will join the NDA for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. He stressed unity and compromise, saying old issues should not overshadow the state's welfare.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran met Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal on Wednesday. The meeting comes after the announcement that the AMMK would join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state, ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Dhinakaran Calls for Unity

Earlier in the day, Dhinakaran said old differences should not be allowed to come in the way of the party's larger interests, as his party prepares to rejoin the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Dhinakaran said internal disputes should be resolved for the welfare of Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the press conference in Chennai, Dinakaran said, "With the larger objective in mind, we should not allow old issues to overshadow the party's interests, the welfare of Tamil Nadu, or push them aside. Making compromises for the common good does not weaken us."

"Likewise, as Amma's cadres, who serve as a unifying force, we will come together as one and stand firmly to ensure that Amma's rule returns to Tamil Nadu, that people's governance is restored, and that good governance prevails. That is our clear stand," he said.

NDA Ramps Up Campaign for 2026 Polls

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a public meeting at Maduranthakam in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district on January 23, as the BJP intensifies efforts ahead of the State assembly elections. The public meeting will mark the clarion call for the National Democratic Alliance for the Assembly polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special address, and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, GK Vasan, John Pandian, and other leaders of alliance parties will also attend the event.

The NDA led by AIADMK and the BJP in Tamil Nadu will look to defeat the ruling DMK-Congress alliance. The election will feature a triangular contest after actor-turned-politician Vijay has launched his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and is eyeing the top spot.

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to hold Assembly elections in the first half of 2026, and political activity in the state is intensifying as parties roll out their campaign strategies and manifestos. (ANI)