Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur on Friday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation after Indian Youth Congress workers protested at the AI Impact Summit being held in the national capital. He called the protest "shameful" and questioned the Congress' attitude towards national development. In a self-made video, Thakur said, "Indecent slogans were raised against PM Modi by the Congress party. What problem does the Congress party have with the development of the nation? To what level will the Congress party stoop to shame the nation? Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation."

Moreover, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also condemned the protest by the Youth Congress, saying the demonstration reflected Congress' opposition to development and was an attempt to tarnish India's image. He accused Rahul Gandhi of directing the protest out of jealousy, calling the act "most condemnable." Speaking to the reporters in Kalaburagi, Joshi said, "That shows that they are for the destruction and they are against development, and also they are trying to disregard the growth of India. When the summit has become so successful, out of jealousy, Rahul Gandhi has directed his people, his so-called soldiers. They are trying to destroy the image of the country, which is most condemnable."

Youth Congress Stages 'Shirtless' Protest

These remarks come after a group of Indian Youth Congress members staged a protest at the Bharat Mandapam, venue of the AI Impact India Summit, in the national capital by removing their shirts that had slogans which read "Compromised PM".

In a statement, the Indian Youth Congress said its workers were protesting against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the Al Summit". "Indian Youth Congress workers raised their voice and protested against the compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the Al Summit," an official post from the Indian Youth Congress said.

Police Initiate Legal Action

Delhi Police has initiated legal action against a cadre of the Youth Congress who were protesting 'shirtless'. (ANI)