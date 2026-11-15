A man who visited a railway station to drop his father off for a train journey allegedly faced an unexpected demand from a TTE while leaving. The incident, shared online, has triggered a debate over platform ticket rules

A seemingly routine visit to a railway station has turned into a talking point on social media after a man was allegedly stopped by a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) and asked to produce a platform ticket despite having only accompanied his father to the station. The incident, shared by a woman on X, has sparked a wider discussion about railway regulations, platform access and the way passengers and visitors are treated.

Man Stopped By TTE After Dropping Father At Railway Station

The incident came to light after an X user named Pinki Pragya shared her cousin's experience at a railway station. According to her post, her cousin had visited the station to see his father off before a train journey.

After his father boarded the train, the man began making his way out of the station. However, a TTE allegedly stopped him near the exit and asked him to show his platform ticket.

Pinki claimed that her cousin repeatedly explained that he had not travelled on any train and had only come to accompany his father. Despite his explanation, the railway official allegedly insisted that he must have arrived on a train that had recently reached the station.

The woman questioned the reasoning behind the official's assumption, pointing out that several trains arrive and depart from railway stations throughout the day. She also raised concerns about whether visitors accompanying family members could face similar situations.

Viral, X Post Triggers Debate Over Platform Ticket Rules

Pinki's account quickly attracted attention, with social media users sharing contrasting opinions about the incident.

While some questioned the TTE's alleged approach, others argued that railway regulations must be followed regardless of the reason for visiting a station.

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Several users pointed out that a platform ticket is specifically meant for people who enter railway platforms without undertaking a train journey. It allows friends and family members to accompany passengers or receive them at stations.

One user explained the distinction by pointing out that train tickets are meant for people travelling, while platform tickets are intended for those visiting platforms to drop off or receive someone.

Others reminded the original poster that the platform ticket system has existed for decades and is not a recently introduced regulation.

The discussion also saw users criticise the questioning of established railway rules without understanding their purpose.

Why Platform Tickets Are Important For Railway Visitors

Platform tickets serve an important purpose within the railway system. Not everyone entering a railway station is necessarily travelling, as many people visit platforms to help family members board trains or receive arriving passengers.

A platform ticket provides authorised access to the platform for such visitors without requiring them to purchase a regular journey ticket.

The online debate has once again highlighted the distinction between passengers holding valid journey tickets and visitors who need platform tickets to access railway platforms.

However, the incident has also raised questions about how railway officials verify the circumstances of people leaving stations and whether explanations provided by visitors are adequately considered.